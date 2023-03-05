Brian Perkins of The Delltones Has Passed Away - Noise11.com

Brian Perkins, a founding member of Australia’s original “boy band”, Rock and Roll legends The Delltones, has died.

The Delltones formed at the Bronte Surf Club in Sydney in 1958. Brian was the baritone in the group alongside Warren Lucas (tenor vocals), Noel Widerberg (lead vocals) and Ian ‘Peewee’ Wilson (bass vocals). Noel died in a car accident in 1962 and was replaced by Col Loughman until the group disbanded in 1973. Peewee reformed the band in 1978 and kept it active until 2016.

Throughout the 1960s, The Delltones were one of the biggest live acts in Australia. They had 10 Top 40 hits between 1959 and 1964 starting with ‘Gee’ in 1959 and the four Top 10 hits ‘’You’re The Limit’ (1961), ‘Get A Little Dirt On Your Hands’ (1962), ‘Come A Little Bit Closer’ (1963) and ‘Hangin’ Five’ (1964).

Following is the official statement on the passing of Brian Perkins from publicist Lionel Midford.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Brian Perkins, a founding member of The Delltones and a true legend in the music industry. Brian passed away peacefully at his property on the Far North Coast today, Saturday March 4th, 2023. He was surrounded by the love and support of his devoted wife, Jan and close friends. Brian was a strong and determined individual who had a passion for music and entertainment. After his successful career with The Delltones, he then went on to form another successful group, Sh Broom. He was also an entrepreneur, owning and operating a boutique resort and restaurant. In recent years, Brian had established himself as a fully licensed Real Estate Agent and Auctioneer, and he was also the Director of his family company on the Far North Coast of New South Wales. He remained actively involved in his work until his untimely death today. Brian’s contributions to the music industry and the community are immeasurable, and his passing will be felt by many. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. Brian was a cherished member of the community and will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known him. He lived a full and meaningful life, dedicated to his family, friends and passions. His legacy will live on through the memories and impact he left on those he touched. Rest in peace, Brian Perkins. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten. RIP

