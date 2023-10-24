R.I.P. Massive Attacks's Angelo Bruschini - Noise11.com

Massive Attack’s Angelo Bruschini has died. The guitarist – who also played with The Numbers, Rimshots and The Blue Aeroplanes – had been battling lung cancer.

Sharing the tragic news in a social media statement on Tuesday (24.10.23), the band wrote in a touching tribute: “A singularly brilliant and eccentric talent. Impossible to quantify your contribution to the Massive Attack canon.

“How lucky we were to share such a life together.”

The musician was known for his unique style of guitar playing for the trip-hop collective – which comprises Robert ‘3D’ Del Naja, Adrian ‘Tricky’ Thaws and Grant ‘Daddy G’ Marshall – notably on their seminal 1998 LP ‘Mezzanine’, which featured the Top 10 single ‘Teardrop’.

The Blue Aeroplanes also posted on their Facebook page: “We are devastated to announce the passing of our brother Angelo Bruschini.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. Rest In Peace Ange x.”

Angelo – who joined Massive Attack in 1995 as touring member and also contributed to their 2003 record ‘100th Window’ alongside the recently departed Sinead O’Connor – revealed in July that he was diagnosed with the deadly disease and suggested he would write a book about his amazing life.

He wrote at the time: “Twice now I have been told ‘Good luck’ by specialists at the hospital over lung cancer, I think I’m fucked. Had a great life, seen the world many many times, met lots of wonderful people, but the door is closing, think I will write a book.”

The Bristol-born star is also known for producing alt-rockers Strangelove’s 1997 self-titled album.

An official cause of death is not known at the time of writing.

