Disney Star CoCo Lee Dies Aged 48 - Noise11.com

Chinese star CoCo Lee, best known for her lead role in Disney’s ‘Mulan’, has died at age 48.

Lee was in a coma after attempting suicide on the weekend. Her sisters Carol and Nancy said on social media:

致所有愛護CoCo李玟的歌迷和朋友們：

我們懷着極度哀傷的心情，告訴大家一個悲痛的消息：CoCo於數年前不幸患上了抑鬱症，經過長時間與病魔抗爭，可惜近日病情急轉直下，於7月2日在家中輕生，送院後一直昏迷，經醫院團隊努力搶救及治療，最終於7月5日返魂乏術，與世長辭。

2023年本應是CoCo出道30週年，29年來她除了用勁歌熱舞帶給我們無盡快樂與驚喜外，更努力地為華人歌手在國際歌壇開拓一片新天地，一直全力以赴為華人發光發亮，我們為她感到自豪。

作為CoCo的家人，我們非常感恩和榮幸有一位這麼優秀、傑出的妹妹，感恩上天賜給我們一位這麼善良的天使，希望現在她去了更快樂的地方，不再受抑鬱症煎熬；相信上天一定會給她一個最好的安排！現在，我們最大的責任就是好好照顧年邁的母親，希望大家多為這位老人家祈福同時也給我們時間和私人空間去療傷！

最後，再次感謝醫護人員全程盡心盡力的搶救及照顧。 同時希望大家除了懷念CoCo，更希望你們分享她那標誌的燦爛笑容、真誠待人

To all the fans and friends who love CoCo Lee Coco: With great sadness, we would like to tell you a sad news: CoCo unfortunately suffered from depression a few years ago. After a long period of fighting against the disease, unfortunately, his condition took a turn for the worse recently. He committed suicide at home on July 2 and was sent to the hospital Afterwards, he remained in a coma. After the efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat him, he finally returned to his senses on July 5th and passed away. 2023 should have been the 30th anniversary of CoCo’s debut. In the past 29 years, in addition to bringing us endless joy and surprises with her singing and dancing, she has worked harder to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and has been going all out to shine for the Chinese. We Proud of her. As a family of CoCo, we are very grateful and honored to have such an excellent and outstanding sister. We are grateful to God for giving us such a kind angel. We hope that now she has gone to a happier place and no longer suffers from depression; believe in God Definitely give her the best arrangement! Now, our biggest responsibility is to take good care of our elderly mother. I hope everyone will pray for this old man and give us time and private space to heal! Finally, I would like to thank the medical staff again for their dedicated rescue and care throughout the whole process. At the same time, I hope that you will not only miss CoCo, but also share her bright smile and sincere treatment of others.

CoCo Lee took part in the New Talent Singing Awards in 1992 and offered a recording contract after the performance. In 1998 she was hired by Disney to singe the theme from Mulan. She has performed with Michael Jackson, Black Eyed Peas and John Legend.

Lee married Canadian Bruce Rockowitz in 2011. Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys and Ne-Yo performed at her wedding.

CoCo Lee was taken to Queen Mary Hospital in Hong Kong on Sunday after her suicide attempt. Her funeral will be delayed to allow for an autopsy to find the extend of her undisclosed breast cancer.

If you or anyone you know needs help:

• Lifeline (24-hour Crisis Line): 131 114

• MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978

• Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467

• Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636

• Headspace on 1800 650 890

• ReachOut at au.reachout.com

