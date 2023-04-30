 Vale Broderick Smith at 75 - Noise11.com
Broderick Smith of The Dingoes 20 February 2011 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Vale Broderick Smith at 75

by Paul Cashmere on May 1, 2023

in News

One of Australian’s greatest musicians as well as songwriter and actor Broderick Smith has passed away at age 75.

Watch the 2009 Broderick Smith Noise11 interview:

At statement at his website reads,

The minstrel has passed

Broderick Smith died peacefully at home aged 75.

Sincere condolences to family and friends.

Go well Brod

Broderick played in three great Australian bands, blues band Carson (1971 to 1973), The Dingoes (1973-1979) and Broderick Smith’s Big Combo (1979-1988).

Broderick is also the father of keyboard player Ambrose Kenny-Smith of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. King Gizzard’s second album ‘Eyes Like the Sky’ (2013) featured all lyrics written and narrated by Broderick. Brod also features on the King Gizzard album ’12 Bar Bruise’ on the track ‘Sam Cherry’s Last Shot.

“Hope you finally find the holy grail of harmonica tones wherever you are,” said his son, Ambrose Kenny-Smith.

“I love you so much. I am lost without you but the show must go on.

“Goodbye for now you beautiful lil weirdo wombat.”

Broderick and Carson performed at the first Sunbury Music Festival in 1972. They released one studio album ‘Blown’ in 1972 and a live album ‘On The Air’ (featuring the Sunbury performance) in 1973. ‘Boogie’ from ‘Blown’ reached no 29 on the Australian singles chart in 1972.

Broderick then formed The Dingoes with Country Radio’s Kerryn Tolhurst in 1973. (Tolhurst later wrote Pat Benatar’s big hit ‘All Fired Up’).

The Dingoes were a country rock group best known for what is now considered an Australian classic ‘Way Out West’ (later recorded by James Reyne and James Blundell and most recently by Reyne with Ella Hooper).

After the demise of The Dingoes, Broderick formed Broderick Smith’s Big Combo. In 1981 Big Combo released its self-titled album with the radio hits ‘My Father’s Hands’ and ‘Faded Roses’.

Broderick dabbled in acting in the 90s. He had parts in Blue Heelers, State Coroner and ‘Snowy River: The McGregor Saga’.

Brod’s collaboration with this son Ambrose’s band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard came in 2023 for the album ‘Eye Like The Sky’. The album is described as a “cult western audio book”. Broderick wrote all the lyrics, Stu Mackenzie from the band wrote the music. Broderick narrated the words. The album reached number 10 on the Australian chart.

Broderick published his book (and simultaneously album), ‘Man Out of Time’ in 2018.

