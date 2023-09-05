 Gary Wright Dies At Age 80 - Noise11.com
Gary Wright Dream Weaver

Gary Wright Dies At Age 80

by Paul Cashmere on September 5, 2023

in News

Gary Wright, who had a global hit with ‘Dream Weaver’ in 1976, has died at age 80.

‘The Dream Weaver’ album sold over 2 million in the USA. The title track reached on 2 in America and no 24 in Australia. It was later used in the movie Wayne’s World.

Wright also had a second hit off the record in the USA with ‘Love Is Alive’ (also no 2, USA, 1976).

Prior to going solo, Gary Wright was the keyboard player for UK band Spooky Tooth. He played on the first three albums ‘Its All About’ (1968), ‘Spooky Too’ (1969) and ‘Ceremony’ (1970)’.

Gary became a close friend of George Harrison and was the keyboard player on ‘All Things Must Pass’.

Gary has also done time as a member of Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band (2008-2011).

Gary was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2018. He died on 4 September, 2023.

