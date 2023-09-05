Gary Wright Dies At Age 80 - Noise11.com

Gary Wright, who had a global hit with ‘Dream Weaver’ in 1976, has died at age 80.

‘The Dream Weaver’ album sold over 2 million in the USA. The title track reached on 2 in America and no 24 in Australia. It was later used in the movie Wayne’s World.

Wright also had a second hit off the record in the USA with ‘Love Is Alive’ (also no 2, USA, 1976).

Prior to going solo, Gary Wright was the keyboard player for UK band Spooky Tooth. He played on the first three albums ‘Its All About’ (1968), ‘Spooky Too’ (1969) and ‘Ceremony’ (1970)’.

Gary became a close friend of George Harrison and was the keyboard player on ‘All Things Must Pass’.

Gary has also done time as a member of Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band (2008-2011).

Gary was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2018. He died on 4 September, 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

