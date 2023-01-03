R.I.P. Australian Entertainment Industry Pioneer Dennis Smith - Noise11.com

Dennis Smith, one of Australia’s most loved and respected entertainment identities, has passed away.

Dennis produced one of Australia’s earliest music television shows The Go Show! which launched the career of Olivia Newton-John. The Go Show ran from 1964 to 1967 and was hosted by Alan Field, who had just compared The Beatles Festival Hall, Melbourne show then Ian Turpie and in the final year Johnny Young.

From 1980 to 1994, Dennis was the manager of Barry Humphries and produced his shows worldwide. His theatre productions included The Odd Couple Australian tour featuring the shows television stars Jack Klugman and Tony Randall, Shout – The Johnny O’Keefe Story and Georgy Girl – The Story of The Seekers.

As a concert promoter Dennis promoted Australian tours for Johnny Cash, Cliff Richard, Tina Turner, Jerry Lee Lewis, Dionne Warwick, The Hollies and Glen Campbell.

