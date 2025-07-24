Jon Stevens, PNAU and Delta Goodrem To Play Tasmania’s First Night At The Point - Noise11.com

The Night At The … brand is expanding with Hobart in Tasmania getting the first A Night At The Point with Jon Stevens, PNAU and Delta Goodrem November 7-9, 2025

“We’re chuffed to be expanding the ‘Night at the’ series across the strait” Second Sunday Co-founder, Cameron Coghlan said. “Hobart is set to wow the crowd with a stellar lineup of premium arts and musical performances. With its striking waterfront setting, Wrest Point offers the perfect backdrop for unforgettable nights of musical excellence and nostalgia – it was a natural fit for Tassie to be next.”

General Manager of Wrest Pont, Linda Collis, “For decades, Wrest Point has been at the heart of Hobart’s entertainment scene, bringing some of the biggest and best Australian and international artists to Tasmania. A Night at The Point is a continuation of that story for us as we expand and showcase Tasmania as a world class destination for live entertainment – set against one of the state’s most iconic backdrops.”

NOVEMBER

FRIDAY 7 JON STEVENS: The Noiseworks & INXS Collection

SATURDAY 8 PNAU with special guests Sumner

SUNDAY 9 DELTA GOODREM with special guest DAMI IM

Tickets and info: www.nightatthepoint.com.au

Pre-sale tickets available Monday 28th July – Friday 1st August, 8am AEST

General public tickets on sale: Friday 1st August, 9am AEST

