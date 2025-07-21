 Eddy Current Suppression Ring To Play Free Fed Square Grand Final Eve Show - Noise11.com
by Paul Cashmere on July 22, 2025

Melbourne punk band Eddy Current Suppression Ring will perform for the good folk of Melbourne (and some bad ones too) at a free concert in the heart of the city at Federation Square on Grand Final Eve, Friday, September 26, 2025.

This will be the first major Melbourne performance for Eddy Current Suppression Ring since 2010. They reformed for Golden Plains and Dark Mofo in 2016.

“Eddy Current Suppression Ring is a band woven into the fabric of Melbourne’s music history. Raw, fearless and utterly electrifying live,” said Fed Square Director of Programming Sarah Tutton.

“We’re delighted to welcome them back to the city for what promises to be a truly unforgettable night at Fed Square, continuing our commitment to creating unmissable free, all-ages events that celebrate the best of local and international music, right in the heart of Melbourne”.

Eddy Current Suppression Ring formed in Melbourne in 2003. They have released four albums between 2006 and 2019. ‘Primary Colours’ won them the $30,000 Australian Music Prize in 2009.

Also on the bill:

EDAN (NYC): the cult MC, producer and psychedelic wizard flipping golden-era hip hop into something wilder and more expansive. Think part rap show, part spaced-out beat odyssey.

Wrong Way Up: a genre-blurring local duo drawing deep from Afro-disco, ’70s synth-funk and experimental electronics. Built for movement and deep listening alike.

