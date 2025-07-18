 Leo Sayer Expands Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Related Posts

Pentagram
Pentagram Australian and New Zealand Tour Placed In Hiatus

HardLine Media has put the Australian tour for controversial metal band Pentagram on hiatus.

4 minutes ago
Fleetwood Mac photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Appear To Have Reunited

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham have clearly made up and today each posted cryptic alluding to some sort of reunion.

5 hours ago
Steve Miller Band perform at the Deni Blues and Roots Festival. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Steve Miller Band Cancel Remainder of 2025 Tour Dates

Six weeks after announcing a 2025 headlining tour, the Steve Miller Band has cancelled all dates.

1 day ago
Genesis 1975
Genesis ‘The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway’ Gets a 50th Anniversary Reboot

Genesis’ sixth album ‘The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway’ will be given a 50th anniversary makeover.

2 days ago
Dave Cousin Facebook photo
Strawbs Founder, Singer, Songwriter Dave Cousins Dies Aged 85

Dave Cousins of Strawbs has died at age 85.

4 days ago
Fleetwood Mac
Fleetwood Mac to Release ‘Fleetwood Mac’ on Blu-ray for 50th Anniversary

Fleetwood Mac will release their 1975 ‘Fleetwood Mac’ album in Blu-ray to mark the 5oth anniversary of its release.

4 days ago
Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Plays BST Hyde Park London

Neil Young was part of the BST Hyde Park shows over the weekend with an 18-song setlist build on the past with none of the present.

4 days ago