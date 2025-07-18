Leo Sayer Expands Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Leo Sayer has expanded his Australian tour with eight new shows added taking Leo through until the end of October.

With a second show added for Melbourne there are also news Queensland, South Australia, Northern Territory.

Leo will be fresh back from his 2025 UK and Ireland tour. He has also been proactive at his home studio releasing three albums in the past six years ‘Selfie’ (2019), where he plays every instrument, ‘Northern Songs’ (2022), his Beatles cover album and ‘1992’ (2024) featuring songs written in the early 90s.

Here are Leo’s Aussie dates for 2025:

● Sat 23 Aug: BROKEN HILL Mundi Mundi Bash, NSW

● Fri 29 Aug: GEELONG The Story House, Geelong Arts Centre, Vic – SOLD OUT!

● Sat 30 Aug: MELBOURNE Palms at Crown, Southbank, Vic – SOLD OUT!

● Fri 5 Sep: SYDNEY Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace, Cremorne, NSW

● Sat 6 Sep: GOLD COAST Twin Towns, Tweed Heads, NSW

● Thu 11 Sep: MANDURAH Boardwalk Theatre, Mandurah, WA – SOLD OUT!

● Fri 12 Sep: PERTH Astor Theatre, Mt Lawley, WA – SOLD OUT!

● Fri 19 Sept: MELBOURNE Palms at Crown, Southbank, Vic – 2nd Show!- Just Announced!

● Fri 3 Oct: SUNSHINE COAST KingsTheatre, Caloundra, Qld – Just Announced!

● Sat 4 Oct: CAIRNS Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, Qld – Just Announced!

● Sun 5 Oct 4pm: BRISBANE Tivoli, Brisbane, Qld – Just Announced!

● Fri 10 Oct: ADELAIDE Thebarton Theatre, Torrensville, SA – Just Announced!

● Sat 11 Oct DARWIN: Entertainment Centre, NT – Just Announced!

● Thu 30 Oct: WOLLONGONG Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW – Just Announced!

● Fri 31 Oct: PENRITH Evan Theatre, Penrith, NSW – Just Announced!

