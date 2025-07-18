Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Appear To Have Reunited - Noise11.com

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham have clearly made up and today each posted cryptic alluding to some sort of reunion.

Stevie and Lindsey were a California duo before Fleetwood Mac. In 1973 they released their one and only album ‘Buckingham-Nicks’. Soon after they were recruited into Fleetwood Mac replacing guitarist Bob Welch. Their first Fleetwood Mac album was ‘Fleetwood Mac’ (1975) featuring Stevie’s ‘Rhiannon’.

In a post Stevie wrote ‘And if you go forward …”

And Lindey Buckingham responded with “I’ll meet you there”.

The words are from the 1973 Buckingham-Nicks song ‘Frozen Love’.

Adding to the mystery Mick Fleetwood posted the song to his Instagram. “Unbelievable. The marriage of Stevie and Lindsey. The marriage of coming into Fleetwood Mac when they did. Its all in this song. Its in the music played on so many years. Its magic then, it’s magic now. What a thrill, what a thrill. Amen”

At this point it has not been revealed what the cryptic post means, if it means Stevie and Lindsey are recording an album together, is Fleetwood Mac getting back together, is the 1973 album about to be reissued? Who knows? But something is up. To be continued…

