 Steve Miller Band Cancel Remainder of 2025 Tour Dates - Noise11.com
Steve Miller Band perform at the Deni Blues and Roots Festival. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Steve Miller at the Deni Blues and Roots Festival. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Steve Miller Band Cancel Remainder of 2025 Tour Dates

by Music-News.com on July 17, 2025

in News

Six weeks after announcing a 2025 headlining tour, the Steve Miller Band has cancelled all dates.

The Steve Miller Band shared the news via social media, citing weather concerns as the main factor.

“Dear Steve Miller Band fans, you make music with your instincts, you live your life by your instincts. Always trust your instincts,” the announcement began.

The Steve Miller Band has cancelled all of our upcoming tour dates. The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires makes these risks for you, our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable. So, you can blame it on the weather, The tour is cancelled.

“Don’t know where, don’t know when… We hope to see you all again,” the band concluded.

The Steve Miller Band was slated to kick off its months-long run beginning on 15 August in Bethel, New York and wrapping up on 8 November in Anaheim, California.

Miller has been a hefty presence on the US music scene for more than half a century. With hit songs including The Joker, Take the Money and Run and Rock’n Me, his releases have sold tens of millions of records and been streamed billions of times.

Miller was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 and into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022.

music-news.com

