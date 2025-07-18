 Pentagram Australian and New Zealand Tour Placed In Hiatus - Noise11.com
Pentagram Australian and New Zealand Tour Placed In Hiatus

by Paul Cashmere on July 18, 2025

in News

HardLine Media has put the Australian tour for controversial metal band Pentagram on hiatus.

In 2017 Pentagram’s singer Bobby Liebling was sentenced to 18 months in prison for abuse of a vulnerable adult. It was believed the victim was his mother. Bobby Liebling was the only child of Joseph Liebling, a high-ranking official in the U.S. Department of Defense under President Richard Nixon, and Diane, who had a background as a nightclub singer.

Liebling pleaded guilty to the charge leading the band to disown him. However, when Liebling was released from prison in 2019, the band took him back and went on tour across America. In January 2025, the band, with Liebling as singer, released their first studio album in a decade.

In a statement, Hardline Media posted:

Due to the current allegations surrounding the Pentagram Australian/New Zealand tour – Hardline Media have decided to put this tour on hiatus.

To be clear, no VISAs have been granted, as has been stated previously by other media. No venues or any staff hitherto are party to these allegations.

With great respect, we appreciate your patience and understanding while we manage this situation.

More information soon.

All ticket holders will be contacted directly, as information becomes available.

Regards

HARDLINE MEDIA

The tour was due to start in Canberra on 6 August 2025.

