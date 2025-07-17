 Jason Singh Puts Together Aussie Supergroup MONSTR For The Best of MTV Unplugged Live Shows - Noise11.com
Jason Singh Puts Together Aussie Supergroup MONSTR For The Best of MTV Unplugged Live Shows

by Paul Cashmere on July 17, 2025

in News

Taxiride’s Jason Singh has recruited some of his musical mates to put together the supergroup MONSTR and take it out for live shows performing The Best of MTV Unplugged.

Jason tells Noise11 that MONSTR has an incredible wealth of material to source from for the shows. “Unplugged started in the early 90s and went all the way through to 2018,” he says. “It was most popular in the mid to late 90s. There is just so much material. Here is hundreds of different acts that did it.”

Many of the MTV Unplugged performances were also released as live albums. Some, such as Nirvana’s Unplugged have become iconic classic albums today. “Obvious ones, Nirvana and Alanis Morissette, Pearl Jam, Eric Clapton. Theres a bunch of really popular albums,” Jason says but it was incredible diverse. “Even Mariah Carey. That MTV Unplugged album she put out back then was absolutely incredible. Yes, it will be as close to those recordings as we can get them”.

Monstr – The Best of MTV Live is at Memo Music Hall in St Kilda on 15 August and also 31 October at Brunswick Ballroom in Brunswick Victoria.

https://jasonsingh.com.au/tour/

