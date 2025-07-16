 Songs From The Canyon To Be Performed Live At The Gardens - Noise11.com
Songs From The Canyon To Be Performed Live At The Gardens

by Paul Cashmere on July 17, 2025

in News

‘Songs from the Canyon’, a show featuring the music of Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, The Mamas & The Papas, The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Carole King, The Doors and many more will be performed at part of the Live at the Gardens series.

‘Songs From The Canyon’ features Husky Gawenda, Charm Of Finches, Hannah Cameron, Stephen Grady, Dan Challis and Davey Lane. The Canyon refers to Lauren Canyon is Los Angeles connecting Sunset Blvd on the Hollywood side with Ventura Blvd in the San Fernando Valley. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, the hills along the canyon were literally littered with rock stars who wrote many of the songs from their homes.

HUSKY GAWENDA says “Laurel Canyon was a wellspring of near-perfect songs and golden harmonies that still resonate today. Bringing this to life with Melbourne’s best folk artists is like the fulfilment of a dream. It feels magical and I can tell the audiences feel that magic too – it really is a transcendent experience. And we can think of no more perfect venue than the Botanic Gardens – surrounded by nature, under the stars, it’s the ideal setting for these timeless songs.”

A Songs from the Canyon setlist from Geelong 24 April 2025 was:

1. ACT I
2. California Dreaming (Mamas and the Papas song)
3. For What it’s Worth (Buffalo Springfield song)
4. Mr Tamborine Man (The Byrds / Dylan song)
5. On the Road Again (Canned Heat song)
6. Everybody’s Talkin’ (Nilsson song)
7. So Far Away (Carole King song)
8. Its Too Late (Carole King song)
9. You’ve Got a Friend (Carole King song)
10. You Can Close your Eyes (James Taylor song)
11. Our House (Crosby, Stills & Nash song)
12. All I Want (The Byrds song)
13. Love the One You’re With
14. ACT II
15. Monday Monday (Mamas and the Papas song)
16. God Only Knows (Beach Boys song)
17. 8 Miles High (The Byrds / Dylan song)
18. Love Street (The Doors song)
19. Old Man (Neil Young song)
20. Both Sides Now (Joni Mitchell song)
21. Woodstock (Joni Mitchell song)
22. Dedicated to the One I Love (Mamas and the Papas song)
23. Suite: Judy Blue Eyes (Crosby, Stills & Nash song)

Encore:
1. Helplessly Hoping (Crosby, Stills & Nash song)

Encore 2:
2. Happy Together (The Turtles song)

Songs from the Canyon is Live At The Gardens for one night only on Sunday 30 November, under the stars in the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne.

