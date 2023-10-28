 Harry Young of Harry Sabbath and Sabbath Has Died - Noise11.com
Harry Young of Harry Sabbath and Sabbath Has Died

by Paul Cashmere on October 28, 2023

in News

Harry Young of Australian band Sabbath has passed away.

On a socials post on Fruiday 27 October his family wrote, “Today at 9am surrounded by his beautiful wife Sue,Children Kathy Ray, Lol and Melissa Harry passed away peacefully. Our beautiful husband and Dad is still going up river and will live in our hearts forever. Old Rockers Never Die “Rock and Roll Survivor”

Harry Young and Sabbath were Harry Young (vocals), Tony Leigh (guitar), Gary Seitch (guitar), Tony Mitchell (bass), Jim Mitchell (drums), Mike Cassidy (drums), Charlie Wright (organ). (Tony Mitchell went on to join Sherbet.

The band formed as The Wheelbarrow in Sydney in 1969 with a name change and the addition of Harry evolving the name from The Wheelbarrow to Harry Young and Sabbath. The band scored a residency at Sydney’s Coogee Bay Hotel, playing six nights a week.

Harry Young and Sabbath’s first single was a cover of Christie’s ‘San Bernadino’. It stiffed but the second single ‘The Wheat In The Field’ was a hit in Sydney.

In 2009 the Harry Young & Sabbath compilation album ‘Recollections’ was released.

