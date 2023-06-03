Legendary Songwriter Cynthia Weil Dies At Age 82 - Noise11.com

Cynthia Weil, one of the most successful songwriters of all-time, has died at age 82.

The first hit Cynthia wrote was ‘Bless You’ for Tony Orlando in 1961.

In 1962 Cynthia co-wrote 11 Top 40 hits including The Drifters ‘On Broadway’.

Cynthia hits was all over the radio by the mid-60s. Her hits just from 64 to 66 included:

‘Walking In The Rain’ – The Ronettes

‘Saturday Night At The Movies’ – The Drifters

‘You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling’ – The Righteous Brothers

‘We Gotta Get Out of This Place’ – The Animals

‘Its Not Easy’ – Normie Rowe

Even into the 80s and 90s Cynthia was still behind:

‘Somewhere Out There’ – Linda Ronstadt and James Ingram

‘Baby Come and Get It’ – Pointer Sisters

‘I Will Come To You’ – Hanson

Cynthia co-wrote her hits were her husband of 62 years Barry Mann. Barry and Cynthia met working together at the songwriting factory, The Brill Building in New York. They entered the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1987 and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

