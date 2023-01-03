 Earth Wind & Fire Drummer Fred White Dies Aged 67 - Noise11.com
Fred White photo from EWF Facebook tribute

Fred White photo from EWF Facebook tribute

Earth Wind & Fire Drummer Fred White Dies Aged 67

by Paul Cashmere on January 3, 2023

in News

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White has died at the age of 67.

Earth, Wind & Fire singer Philip Bailey announced, “That Family groove foundation. It was built on Maurice, Verdine, and Freddy. We never had to say much… The Groove was in the Blood 🩸… RIP my little Brother”.

Earth, Wind & Fire was founded in Chicago in 1969 by Fred’s brothers Maurice and Verdine White. Maurice passed away in 1969. Verdine is still a member of the band.

Fred was the drummer for Donny Hathaway and played on Donny Hathaway Live. Before joining Earth, Wind & Fire, Fred played in Little feat ‘Feats Don’t Fail Me Now’ and Linda Ronstadt’s ‘Heart Like A Wheel’.

Fred joined Earth, Wind & Fire in 1974 and first played on ‘That’s The Way of the World’. He was a member of the band for the hits ‘Boogie Wonderland’, ‘September’, ‘Serpentine Fire’, ‘After the Love Has Gone’ and ‘Let’s Groove’.

Fred’s last album with Earth, Wind & Fire was 1983’s ‘Electric Universe’.

