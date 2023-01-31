Cindy Williams, Star of Laverne & Shirley, Dies At Age 75 - Noise11.com

Cindy Williams, best known for her starring role as Shirley in the Happy Days spin-off Laverne & Shirley, has died at the age of 75.

In a statement, Cindy’s children Zak and Emily Hudson wrote, “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

Cindy Williams starred in the 1973 George Lucas movie ‘American Graffiti’ and then Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘The Conversation’ in 1975 before landing the role of Shirley in Laverne & Shirley. The sitcom ran from 1976 to 1983.

Williams starred opposite Penny Marshall (Laverne) who was the real-life sister of Garry Marshall, the co-creator of the series.

Cindy was married to Bill Hudson of The Hudson Brothers from 1982 to 2000. She had the two children, Zak and Emily.

