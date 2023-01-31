 Cindy Williams, Star of Laverne & Shirley, Dies At Age 75 - Noise11.com
Laverne and Shirley

Cindy Williams, Star of Laverne & Shirley, Dies At Age 75

by Paul Cashmere on January 31, 2023

in News

Cindy Williams, best known for her starring role as Shirley in the Happy Days spin-off Laverne & Shirley, has died at the age of 75.

In a statement, Cindy’s children Zak and Emily Hudson wrote, “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

Cindy Williams starred in the 1973 George Lucas movie ‘American Graffiti’ and then Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘The Conversation’ in 1975 before landing the role of Shirley in Laverne & Shirley. The sitcom ran from 1976 to 1983.

Williams starred opposite Penny Marshall (Laverne) who was the real-life sister of Garry Marshall, the co-creator of the series.

Cindy was married to Bill Hudson of The Hudson Brothers from 1982 to 2000. She had the two children, Zak and Emily.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Chuck Sneed third right top row
Three Dog Night Drummer Floyd Sneed Dies At 80

Floyd Sneed, the original drummer for Three Dog Night, has died at age 80.

3 mins ago
Brian Cadd Live at the Sundowner Geelong 1982
ARCA To Release 1982 Brian Cadd Live Recording

‘Brian Cadd Band Live at the Sundowner, Geelong 1982’ will be the next release in the Australian Road Crew Association’s (ARCA) Desk Tape Series.

6 hours ago
Taste Fighting Gravity
Taste Have New Music For 2023 With ‘Fighting Gravity’

Taste are close to a new album with ‘Fighting Gravity’ not far off and a preview of the album ready now with the title track.

8 hours ago
Jon Anderson, Photo Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Yes Sell Music Catalogue

Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music catalogue.

2 days ago
Television Marquee Moon, Noise11, Photo
Television’s Tom Verlaine Dead At 73

Tom Verlaine of American punk pioneers Television, has died at the age of 73.

2 days ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Mick Jagger Launches His Signature Line of Harmonicas

Sir Mick Jagger has announced his own line of harmonicas.

4 days ago
Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Motörhead Premiere Rarity ‘Greedy Bastards’

Motörhead have released the rarity ‘Greedy Bastards’, recorded for their final album ‘Bad Magic’ in 2015.

6 days ago