Journey Co-Founder Dies Aged 76 - Noise11.com

Former Journey rhythm guitarist and co-writer George Tickner has died at 76.

Tickner’s passing was confirmed by his former bandmate Neal Schon.

George Tickner contributed to Journey’s first album.

Neal wrote on Facebook: “Rest peacefully, Dr. George Tickner. You will be missed immensely.

“Herbie’s waiting to greet you.”

Lead guitarist Neal took over his guitar duties until Jonathan Cain joined in 1981.

In January 2005, George appeared with past and present members of the ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ band to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

After leaving Journey, George teamed up with Ross Valory – the group’s original bassist – on The Hive, a recording space where he continued to write music.

The pair were later joined by keyboardist Stevie ‘Keys’ Roseman in the band VTR, and they released the album ‘Cinema’ in 2005, with other Journey stars including Neal, Steve Smith, and Prairie Prince.

George left before all the drama started among various band members.

The group has had a number of legal fallouts in recent years.

Earlier this year, former member Steve Perry dropped his lawsuit against his ex-bandmates.

The musician – who was lead singer of the rock band from 1977 to 1987, and again from 1995 to 1998, and co-wrote many of their hits – filed a lawsuit against Neal and Jonathan in September, regarding the trademarks of 20 of their biggest hits and their use of them on merchandise.

He accused the pair of “fraud on the trademark office”, and claimed they failed to ask for his consent to use the trademarks.

However, he later withdrew the case.

And Neal filed a cease and desist against Jonathan for performing at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago.

The lead guitarist was not impressed, to say the least when the keyboardist performed ‘Don’t Stop Believin” at the former President’s Florida resort in November, because Journey “is not, and should not be, political.”

Cain – whose wife Paula White-Cain was a spiritual advisor to Trump – was accused by his bandmate of “unauthorised affiliation of Journey” with Trump’s politics.

Neal claimed it had resulted in “irreparable harm” to the group’s brand and “earning potential”.

Jonathan hit back and accused his bandmate of lying.

He responded: “Schon is just frustrated that he keeps losing in court and is now falsely claiming the song has been used at political rallies.”

Back in March 2020, Journey fired longtime bassist Ross and drummer Steve Smith for an alleged “malicious and very ill-conceived” coup attempt to gain control of the band’s copyright from Neal and Jonathan.

Ross – who was also fired by the band in 1985 and replaced by Randy Jackson – and Steve later countersued.

