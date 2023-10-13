 R.I.P. Phyllis Coates, The Original Lois Lane In The 50s Series of Superman, Dies At 96 - Noise11.com
Phyllis Coates in Superman

Phyllis Coates in Superman

R.I.P. Phyllis Coates, The Original Lois Lane In The 50s Series of Superman, Dies At 96

by Paul Cashmere on October 13, 2023

in News

Phyllis Coates, Lois Lane in the first season of The Adventures of Superman, has died at age 96.

Phyllis was the first actor to play Lois Lane. She was Lois in Season One for 26 episodes from September 19, 1952 to 27 February, 1953. Noel Neill took over the role in 1953 and was the show’s Lois for the remaining five seasons.

Phyllis was the last surviving member of the 50’s television series. Noel Neill, her replacement Lois passed away in 2016. Jack Larson, who played Jimmy Olsen, died in 2015. Both Neill and Larson had cameos in the 2006 Superman movie ‘Superman Returns’.

John Hamilton (Perry White) died in 1958, George Reeves (Superman/Clark Kent) in 1959 and Robert Shayne (Inspector Henderson) in 1992.

Phyllis Coates did not return to Superman after the gap between season one and two while the producers were looking for a sponsor. The original producer Robert Maxwell had also left to start work on Lassie and the show went from a drama to more of a light-hearted adventure.

Phyllis also had a young child at the time and decided to concentrate on being a mother. She occasionally appeared in other shows including one season of Lassie with her friend Maxwell. She guest starred in three episodes of Perry Mason, three episodes of Gunsmoke and was in an episode of The Lone Ranger. She haas had a starring role in the shortlived 1958 sitcom ‘This Is Alice’.

Coates did return to television in 1996 for the final season of ‘Lois and Clark’ where she played Lois’ mother Ellen Lane. Her last appearances were as Mrs Howard in the final season of ‘Dr Quinn: Medicine Woman’ in 1994 and as Old Dora in Hollywood: The Movie ins 1996.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Johnny Cash Sings The Songs That Made Him Famous
Sun Records To Re-release Johnny Cash Sings ‘The Songs That Made Him Famous’ On 20 Anniversary of His Passing

It’s been 20 years since the passing of Johnny Cash on 12 September 2003. Johnny’s original label Sun Records is re-issuing his 1958 album ‘Johnny Cash Sings The Songs That Made Him Famous’ to mark the 20th anniversary of his death.

September 13, 2023
Elvis Presley Red Guitar Comeback Special
Elvis Presley Guitar Valued As World’s Most Expensive Instrument

In 1968, a cherry-red guitar helped save Elvis’s career. Now it may be the world’s most valuable musical instrument.

August 15, 2023
Tony Bennett live in Melbourne 2012 photo by Ros O'Gorman
US Senate Declares Tony Bennett Day

The United States Senate has declared 3 August as Tony Bennett Day.

July 31, 2023
Tony Bennett live in Melbourne 2012 photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Passing Of Tony Bennett Marks The End of an Era

Tony Bennett was the last of the original crooners. His passing at age 96 marks the end of an era.

July 22, 2023
Tony Bennett live in Melbourne 2012 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Statement From Susan Benedetto and Danny Bennett, Wife and Son of Tony Bennett

Susan Benedetto, Tony Bennet’s wife and Danny Bennett, his son, have issued the following statement following the death of the music legend.

July 22, 2023
Tony Bennett photo by Ros O'Gorman
President Joe Biden Issues Statement About The Passing Of Tony Bennett

President Joe Biden has released a statement following the death of Tony Bennett at age 96.

July 22, 2023
Tony Bennett. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tony Bennett Dies At Age 96

Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96. The legendary pop and jazz crooner passed away on Friday morning in New York City following a battle with Alzheimer's disease.

July 21, 2023