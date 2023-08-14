 Rapper Magoo Dies Aged 50 - Noise11.com
Timbaland and Magoo Welcome To The World

Rapper Magoo Dies Aged 50

by Paul Cashmere on August 15, 2023

in News

Rapper Magoo (Melvin Barcliff), who worked with Missy Elliott and Timbaland, has died at age 50. A Cause of Death is yet to be announced but the rapper is expected to have suffered a heart attack.

Magoo released three albums between 1997 and 2003. His first, ‘Welcome To The World, went platinum in the USA.

Magoo hits included ‘Up Jumps da Boogie’ (with Missy Elliott and Aaliyah) (USA no 12) in 1997 and Clock Strikes (with Mad Skillz) (US no 37) in 1998.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Ron Peno Died Pretty, EG Awards Prince Bandroom - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Wife of Ron S. Peno Says Thanks for the Friends, Fans and Family For The Beautiful Words

Ron S. Peno’s wife Charity has written a heartfelt statement thanking everyone for the well wishes following the passing of her husband in Melbourne on the weekend.

2 hours ago
Slipknot. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Slipknot To Release Long Lost Album

Slipknot are finally planning to release their "long-lost" album 'Look Outside Your Window' more than 15 years after it was recorded.

12 hours ago
Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet Premiere Back Room Video

Dog Trumpet have a brand new video for your viewing please. ‘Back Room’ is about “the past and present, touring, staying home, the repetition of the days”.

24 hours ago
Lloyd Cole On Pain
Lloyd Cole Reveals Australian December Tour Dates

Lloyd Cole is returning to Australia for another Christmas visit.

1 day ago
Beth Orton Sets First Australian Tour Dates in 10 Years

Beth Orton will return to Australia in November for her first tour since 2013 and her first visit since Vivid Live 2017.

1 day ago
Louis Tillet
Australian Singer Songwriter Louis Tillett Has Passed Away

Australian singer songwriter Louis Tillett has died after a battle with kidney disease over the past few years. Louis fronted The Wet Taxis and Paris Green and worked with Don Walker’s Catfish, Ed Kuepper’s Laughing Clowns, Rob Younger’s New Christs and Tex Perkins.

1 day ago
Ron Peno Died Pretty, EG Awards Prince Bandroom - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
RIP Ron S Peno of Died Pretty at Age 68

Ron Peno, lead singer of founder of Australia’s Died Pretty, has died after a four and a half year battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.

3 days ago