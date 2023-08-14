Rapper Magoo Dies Aged 50 - Noise11.com

Rapper Magoo (Melvin Barcliff), who worked with Missy Elliott and Timbaland, has died at age 50. A Cause of Death is yet to be announced but the rapper is expected to have suffered a heart attack.

Magoo released three albums between 1997 and 2003. His first, ‘Welcome To The World, went platinum in the USA.

Magoo hits included ‘Up Jumps da Boogie’ (with Missy Elliott and Aaliyah) (USA no 12) in 1997 and Clock Strikes (with Mad Skillz) (US no 37) in 1998.

