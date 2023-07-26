 Sinéad O’Connor Dies at the Age Of 56 - Noise11.com
by Paul Cashmere on July 27, 2023

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56. She was born 8 December, 1966.

O’Connor had been battling mental health issues for a number of years. The singer claimed her issues started as a child after being born into a troubled family and being abused by her mother as a child. A cause of death has not been announced at this time.

Sinéad O’Connor’s first album ‘The Lion and the Cobra’ was released in 1987 when we was 20-years old and pregnant with her first child. It reached no 27 UK, no 36 USA and no 37 in Australia. The song ‘Mandinka’ became her first international hit song. The album earned Sinéad a Grammy Award nomination for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance.

The next album ‘I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got’ was number one in Australia, the USA and the UK with its his song, Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’.

Sinéad O’Connor first created an international furor when she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live. Sinéad was the show’s musical guest for the week and was meant to sing ‘Scarlett Ribbons’ on the show but changed it to the protest song ‘War’ as a protest against child abuse in the Catholic Church. The held up the photo of the Pope singing the word ‘Evil’ and saying ‘fight the real enemy’.

In 1990 Sinéad joined Roger Waters for his performance of The Wall in Berlin.

In 1991 she covered Elton John’s ‘Sacrifice’ for the ‘Two Rooms’ tribute album and Cole Porter’s ‘You Do Something For Me’ for the AIDS fundraiser album ‘Red Hot + Blue’ and in 1996 guested on the solo album ‘Broken China’ for Pink Floyd’s Richard Wright.

Sinéad retired from the music business on 4 June 2021.

Sinéad O’Connor’s son Shane died from suicide in January, 2022 at age 17. Following his death she made a series of disturbing comments on social media and was hospitalised.

A statement from her family today says, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is affected by the details of the following story, just know that you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732, MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978, or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36.

