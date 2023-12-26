 Dixie Chicks Co-founder Laura Lynch Killed In Car Crash - Noise11.com
Dixie Chicks 1991 publicity photo

Dixie Chicks 1991 publicity photo

Dixie Chicks Co-founder Laura Lynch Killed In Car Crash

by Paul Cashmere on December 26, 2023

Laura Lynch, a co-founder and bass player for the original Dixie Chicks, has died after a car crash in Texas.

Laura formed The Dixie Chicks in 1989 with Robyn Lynn Macy and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin. (Martie and Emily, the two still with the group, now use their married names, Martie Maguire and Emily Stayer).

Laura played on the first three Dixie Chicks albums ‘Thank Heavens for Dale Evans’ (1990), ‘Little Ol’ Cowgirl’ (1992) and ‘Shouldn’t a Told You That’ (1993). Lead singer Robyn Macy left after the second and Laura was lead singer for the third album. When she left the group she was replaced by Natalie Maines.

The Dixie Chicks later claimed Lynch wanted to leave for about a year due to the lack of success and excess of touring. She had a young daughter by then and wanted to stay home. Lynch claimed she was forced out of the group to sweeten a deal to get them onto Sony Music.

In a statement, The Chicks current line-up of Emily, Martie & Natalie said, “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks. We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West.”

“Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time.

Lynch was killed instantly in the head-on collison on a Texas highway in El Paso. The other car was attempting to overtake another vechile when the accident occurred. The other driver was taken to hospital but had minor injuries.

