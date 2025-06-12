 Check Out Bleak Squad Melbourne’s New Indie Supergroup - Noise11.com
Bleak Squad by Felix Oliver

Bleak Squad by Felix Oliver

Check Out Bleak Squad Melbourne’s New Indie Supergroup

by Paul Cashmere on June 12, 2025

in News

The debut album from Bleak Squad is coming in August. Who, you ask? Bleak Squad is a new Melbourne indie rock supergroup featuring Mick Turner (Dirty Three, Mess Esque), Mick Harvey (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, PJ Harvey, The Birthday Party), Adalita (Magic Dirt) and Marty Brown (Art of Fighting).

“I think the name Bleak Squad speaks to both this loose collection of misfits,” says Adalita in a statement. “And the noirish mood of our music.”

Bleak Squad started sitting around a pool. “I was sitting around Fitzroy pool one summer bemoaning I wasn’t playing drums enough,” says Marty Brown. “So I thought I might start a new project and just called everyone then and there. I can’t remember why I thought it would work. Maybe I recognised we all had a similar way of making music – uncomplicated and instantaneous.”

Mick Harvey agrees. “Marty concocted something good. He guessed at a good chemistry. But everyone put in lots of ideas and committed to the project. Playing music with other people is an exciting thing when it clicks.”

The song ‘Everything Must Change’ quietly premiered three weeks ago under the radar.

There is a bit more noise around the first official single and video ‘Lost My Head’.

“I just really love the album we’ve made,” says Adalita. “This is the first time I’ve been in a band outside of Magic Dirt and my solo thing. So playing with different musicians I’ve always looked up to and being so inspired by being in an actual new band, is really exciting. They’re just fucking amazing. I really am pinching myself. It’s unreal. I really can’t wait to play live.”

The album ‘Stange Love’ will be released 22 August 2025.

SBLEAK SQUAD LIVE

Fri Aug 1: Queenscliff Town Hall (warm-up show – on sale now)
Sat Aug 2: Meeniyan Town Hall (warm up show – on sale now)
Sat Oct 11: City Recital Hall, Sydney (Pre-sale July 23 / on sale July 24)
Thu Oct 16: Recital Hall, Melbourne (Pre-sale June 13 / on sale June 16)

Tickets available from BLEAK SQUAD | Feel Presents

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Gavin Rossdale, Bush: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Bush Premieres ‘The Land of Milk and Honey’ And Announces 10th Album

Bush has a new song ‘The Land of Milk and Honey’ and has revealed a new album ‘I Beat Loneliness’ is coming on 18 July 2025.

1 minute ago
Mariah Carey Type Dangerous
Mariah Carey Signs Multi Album Deal With Indie Label Gamma

Mariah Carey has signed a huge multi-album deal with a record label.

1 day ago
Bruce Dickinson More Balls To Picasso
Bruce Dickinson Grows More Balls

Bruce Dickinson’s second album of 1994 ‘Balls To Picasso’ will be reissued for July as ‘More Balls To Picasso’.

2 days ago
Spice Girls Forever cover photo
David Beckham’s Knighthood Makes Posh Spice A Lady

The Spice Girls now have a Lady Spice, or Lady Posh. With David Beckham’s knighthood this weekend, Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) becomes a Lady.

5 days ago
Mariah Carey Type Dangerous
Mariah Carey Releases First Song In Seven Years ‘Type Dangerous’

Mariah Carey is back to active duty with her first song in seven years ‘Type Dangerous’.

6 days ago
Beth Gibbons by Mary Boukouvalas
Rising Festival, Beth Gibbons, Hamer Hall 1st June 2025 #REVIEW

The blue-coloured- light drenched the stage, signifying the trademark colour of Rising. Beth Gibbons is here as part of Rising festival to showcase her solo album, Lives Outgrown, with a seven- piece band of musicians. Gibbons last toured Melbourne 15 years ago with proponents of trip hop, Portishead, appearing at Harvest Festival. There she was bathed in the golden afternoon rays of sunlight, but now she’s obscured by stage lights in alternating hues. Her musicians are backlit and positioned either side of the stage in groups of three and the keyboardist is in the centre behind Gibbons.

June 5, 2025
Patty Griffin Photo Credit Alysse Gafkjen
Patty Griffin Previews 11th Album ‘Crown of Horses’ With ‘Back At The Start’

Patty Griffin has a new song ‘Back At The Start’, signalling her upcoming 11th album ‘Crown of Horses’.

June 4, 2025