Vale Greg Lawrie of Carson - Noise11.com

Greg Lawrie, the slide guitar and dobro for Australian band Carson, has died.

Gil Matthews, drummer for Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs and founder of Aztec Records announced, It is with great sadness that i have to report that the great guitar player with CARSON has passed away.

Sleepy Greg Lawrie was a unique slide player that made this band what it was. Along with Broderick Smith’s unique vocals and the other members, CARSON became a favourite of the 70’s. There big hit “Boogie” is well remembered by anyone that grew up with Australian music of the 70’s. When Aztec was looking at releasing their second album “On the air”, I rang Sleepy and asked him what he thought of the idea and he said “Ive been trying to forget about that album for 50 years”. I talked him into it because of all the great extra/bonus tracks included with the releases of which i sent to him and he liked. One of Aussie music’s great character will be sadly missed. One of Australia’s unique slide guitar players R.I.P sleepy

Greg ‘Sleepy’ Lawrie was a member of Carson from 1970 to 1973. Carson was also Broderick Smith’s band before he formed The Dingoes.

Carson only had one studio album ‘Blown’ in 1972. It reached number 19 on the Australian chart and featured the hit song (in Melbourne) ‘Boogie’ (1972, no 29).

Carson played at the second Sunbury Festival in January 1973. Their performance was released as the live album ‘On The Air’ in 1973.

Prior to Carson, Greg was a member of Mildura Punk band The Creatures from 1966 to 1968.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

