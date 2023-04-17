 Vale Greg Lawrie of Carson - Noise11.com
Greg Lawrie of Carson

Greg Lawrie of Carson

Vale Greg Lawrie of Carson

by Paul Cashmere on April 17, 2023

in News

Greg Lawrie, the slide guitar and dobro for Australian band Carson, has died.

Gil Matthews, drummer for Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs and founder of Aztec Records announced, It is with great sadness that i have to report that the great guitar player with CARSON has passed away.

Sleepy Greg Lawrie was a unique slide player that made this band what it was. Along with Broderick Smith’s unique vocals and the other members, CARSON became a favourite of the 70’s.

There big hit “Boogie” is well remembered by anyone that grew up with Australian music of the 70’s.

When Aztec was looking at releasing their second album “On the air”, I rang Sleepy and asked him what he thought of the idea and he said “Ive been trying to forget about that album for 50 years”. I talked him into it because of all the great extra/bonus tracks included with the releases of which i sent to him and he liked.

One of Aussie music’s great character will be sadly missed.

One of Australia’s unique slide guitar players

R.I.P sleepy

Greg ‘Sleepy’ Lawrie was a member of Carson from 1970 to 1973. Carson was also Broderick Smith’s band before he formed The Dingoes.

Carson only had one studio album ‘Blown’ in 1972. It reached number 19 on the Australian chart and featured the hit song (in Melbourne) ‘Boogie’ (1972, no 29).

Carson played at the second Sunbury Festival in January 1973. Their performance was released as the live album ‘On The Air’ in 1973.

Prior to Carson, Greg was a member of Mildura Punk band The Creatures from 1966 to 1968.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bob Dylan Shadow Kingdom
Bob Dylan To Release ‘Shadow Kingdom’ Live Album

Bob Dylan will release his 2021 concert ‘Shadow Kingdom’ as a live album and then the complete video.

2 days ago
Paul Simon, Rod Laver Arena, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Paul Simon To Release His First Album In Seven Years

Paul Simon has announced a new album that is intended to be listened to sequentially.

3 days ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Plays First Shows of 2023 In Japan

Bob Dylan has performed his first shows for 2023 with three performances at Festival Hall, Osaka, Japan.

6 days ago
Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.
Graham Nash Claims David Crosby Dies After Bout of Covid

Graham Nash has claimed David Crosby died amid a bout of Covid-19.

6 days ago
The Beatles rooftop performance Photo from Apple Records
Beatles ‘Get Back’ Microphone Up For Auction

The AKG D25 microphone, used by The Beatles in January 1969, is currently up for auction. This microphone was during the "Get Back" recording sessions at Twickenham Studios and Apple Corps Headquarters, London.

April 6, 2023
John Farnham photo by Ros O'Gorman
Update on the Health of John Farnham

The family of John Farnham have issued the following update on John's health. Noise11 is republishing the entire statement unedited for your information.

March 31, 2023
Rod Stewart at Rod Laver Arena 14 March 2023 photo Bron Robinson
Rod Stewart Performs ‘Handbags and Gladrags’ and ‘Downtown Train’ For Sydney

Rod Stewart had a couple of surprises for his Sydney fans last night. For the first time in 2023 Rod dug deep to perform his 1991 hit ‘Downtown Train’ and from his very first album in 1969 ‘Handbags and Gladrags’.

March 30, 2023