Check Out The Size of the Red Hot Summer Crowds - Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer 2023 has been generating record crowds this season and here are pictures of what the crowds are looking like.

After starting on January 14 in Mornington, Victoria, the tour has travelled the nation and still has four more shows to go for Queensland and the Northern Territory.

Paul Kelly has been a first timer on the Red Hot Summer line-up and is headlining the tour with a line-up featuring Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda.

Check out the gallery:

The 2023 season concludes 13 May in Cairns.

Red Hot Summer remaining dates are:

Saturday 6 May 2023

Botanic Gardens, Darwin

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 13 May, Cairns Showgrounds, Cairns,

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Tickets for all events are at www.ticketmaster.com.au .

Only purchase tickets from Red Hot Summer or Ticketmaster. DO NOT PURCHASE from sites like ViaGoGo because if you risk buying a fake ticket and it will not be valid on the day.

Get your tickets at https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

