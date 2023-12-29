Morgan Wallen ‘Last Night’ Was The Top Earning Song of 2023 - Noise11.com

Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ made over $4 million in 2023 making it the top earner of the year and beating number two by over $1.1 million in the USA. According to HitsDailyDouble.com.

‘Last Night’ made $4,845,220 from streaming and sales, mostly streaming with $45m or the $4.8 coming from streaming alone.

Wallen’s ‘Thinkin’ About Me’ made a further $2,244,495 to come in at 13th place for the year. His ‘Wasted On You’ made $1,959,770 in 18th place, ‘Thought You Should Know’ made $1,811,861 in 21st place and ‘One Thing At A Time’ made $1,592,153 in 28th place.

The Number two song for 2023 was SZA’s Kill Bill’ earning $3,691.920 and third was Miley Cyrus ‘Flowers’ earning $3,301,232.

The top record label of 2023 in the USA was Universal Music Group (UMG) with 53% of the market, second is Sony Music Entertainment (SME) with 28% of the market and third Warner Music with 19% of the American market.

