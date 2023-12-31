 Barack Obama Lists His Favourite Songs of 2023 - Noise11.com
Barack Obama Lists His Favourite Songs of 2023

by Paul Cashmere on December 31, 2023

in News

Former American President Barack Obama has published his list of his favourite songs for 2023 and Australia’s Keith Urban gets a mention.

President Obama chose the Rita Wilson and Keith Urban duet ‘Crazy Love’ for his list. The song is a cover of the Van Morrison classic.

Along with the list he posted “Here are some of my favorite songs from this year. Let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out”.

Barack Obama’s Favourite Music of 2023

Karol G & Shakira: “TQG”
Zach Bryan: “I Remember Everything” [ft. Kacey Musgraves]
Dave & Central Cee: “Sprinter”
6lack: “Since I Have a Lover”
Megan Thee Stallion: “Cobra”
Blondshell – “Joiner”
Alé Araya: “Midnight Gospel” [ft. Joseph Chilliams]
Beyoncé: “America Has a Problem” [ft. Kendrick Lamar]
Tyla: “Water”
Allison Russell: “The Returner”
Davido: “Unavailable” [ft. Musa Keys]
Mitski – “My Love Mine All Mine”
Burna Boy: “Sittin’ on Top of the World” [ft. 21 Savage]
Big Thief – “Vampire Empire”
Indigo De Souza – Younger & Dumber”
Stormzy: “Toxic Trait” [ft. Fredo]
John Summit & Hayla: “Where You Are”
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – “La Bebe (Remix)”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “Cast Iron Skillet”
Brent Faiyaz – “WY@”
Asake & Olamide – “Amapiano”
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
Rita Wilson & Keith Urban – “Crazy Love”
Gabe Lee – “Drink The River”
Lenny Kravitz: “Road to Freedom (From the Netflix Film ‘Rustin’)”
Jon Batiste – “It Never Went Away”
Tems – “Me & U”

