Taylor Swift Has The UK's Biggest Selling Vinyl Album of 2024 - Noise11.com

The UK’s 2023 Vinyl Album Chart for the year has been published giving a clearer indication of what actually sells when you take away streaming figures.
A high quota of classics made up the chart with Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ taking up two positions for the studio album and the live album.
The Rolling Stones new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ was the second biggest seller of the year after Taylor Swift’s 1989. As expected, Swift dominated the chart with albums at 4, 8, 20, 21, 27, 37 and 38.
Classics by David Bowie, The Smiths, Nirvana and Amy Winehouse were also amongst the biggest sellers of 2023.
Here are the UK’s Top 40 biggest selling albums on vinyl for 2023 from Officialcharts.com:
1 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
2 Hackney Diamonds – Rolling Stones
3 Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under – Lana Del Rey
4 Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
5 Rumours – Fleetwood Mac
6 The Dark Side Of The Moon – Pink Floyd
7 The Ballad Of Darren – Blur
8 Midnights – Taylor Swift
9 Guts – Olivia Rodrigo
10 Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent – Lewis Capaldi
11 Tension – Kylie Minogue
12 AM – Arctic Monkeys
13 The Masterplan – Oasis
14 The Record – Boygenius
15 Council Skies – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying
16 Harry’s House – Harry Styles
17 But Here We Are – Foo Fighters
18 Cracker Island – Gorillaz
19 Back To Black – Amy Winehouse
20 Lover – Taylor Swift
21 Folklore – Taylor Swift
22 St Jude – Courteeners
23 3 Feet High And Rising – De La Soul
24 The Dark Side Of The Moon Live – Pink Floyd
25 Guardians Of The Galaxy – Awesome Mix 1 – Original Soundtrack
26 What’s The Story Morning Glory – Oasis
27 Reputation – Taylor Swift
28 The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust – David Bowie
29 Legend – Bob Marley & The Wailers
30 The 1975 – The 1975
31 The Queen Is Dead – Smiths
32 Ultraviolence – Lana Del Rey
33 Barbie The Album – Original Soundtrack
34 One More Time – Blink 182
35 Whatever People Say I Am That’s What I’m – Arctic Monkeys
36 Born To Die – Lana Del Rey
37 Evermore – Taylor Swift
38 Folklore The Long Pond Studio Sessions -Taylor Swift
39 Nevermind – Nirvana
40 – – Ed Sheeran
