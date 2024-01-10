Taylor Swift Has The UK's Biggest Selling Vinyl Album of 2024 - Noise11.com

The UK’s 2023 Vinyl Album Chart for the year has been published giving a clearer indication of what actually sells when you take away streaming figures.

A high quota of classics made up the chart with Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ taking up two positions for the studio album and the live album.

The Rolling Stones new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ was the second biggest seller of the year after Taylor Swift’s 1989. As expected, Swift dominated the chart with albums at 4, 8, 20, 21, 27, 37 and 38.

Classics by David Bowie, The Smiths, Nirvana and Amy Winehouse were also amongst the biggest sellers of 2023.

Here are the UK’s Top 40 biggest selling albums on vinyl for 2023 from Officialcharts.com:

1 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

2 Hackney Diamonds – Rolling Stones

3 Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under – Lana Del Rey

4 Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

5 Rumours – Fleetwood Mac

6 The Dark Side Of The Moon – Pink Floyd

7 The Ballad Of Darren – Blur

8 Midnights – Taylor Swift

9 Guts – Olivia Rodrigo

10 Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent – Lewis Capaldi

11 Tension – Kylie Minogue

12 AM – Arctic Monkeys

13 The Masterplan – Oasis

14 The Record – Boygenius

15 Council Skies – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying

16 Harry’s House – Harry Styles

17 But Here We Are – Foo Fighters

18 Cracker Island – Gorillaz

19 Back To Black – Amy Winehouse

20 Lover – Taylor Swift

21 Folklore – Taylor Swift

22 St Jude – Courteeners

23 3 Feet High And Rising – De La Soul

24 The Dark Side Of The Moon Live – Pink Floyd

25 Guardians Of The Galaxy – Awesome Mix 1 – Original Soundtrack

26 What’s The Story Morning Glory – Oasis

27 Reputation – Taylor Swift

28 The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust – David Bowie

29 Legend – Bob Marley & The Wailers

30 The 1975 – The 1975

31 The Queen Is Dead – Smiths

32 Ultraviolence – Lana Del Rey

33 Barbie The Album – Original Soundtrack

34 One More Time – Blink 182

35 Whatever People Say I Am That’s What I’m – Arctic Monkeys

36 Born To Die – Lana Del Rey

37 Evermore – Taylor Swift

38 Folklore The Long Pond Studio Sessions -Taylor Swift

39 Nevermind – Nirvana

40 – – Ed Sheeran

