John ‘Blackie Onassis’ Rowen Of Urge Overkill Has Died - Noise11.com

John ‘Blackie Onassis’ Rowen Of Urge Overkill Has Died

by Paul Cashmere on June 15, 2023

in News

John Rowen, aka Blackie Onassis, the drummer for Urge Overkill has passed away. No further details are known at this stage.

Urge Overkill announced on their socials:

Urge Overkill is saddened to report that Blackie has passed away. Please respect our privacy at this time. We are sending much love to his family and all his fans. We know he will be missed.

Blackie was the drummer on the big Urge Overkill album ‘Saturation’ (no 16, Australia). He sang lead on track 9 ‘Dropout’.

Blackie was also on Urge Overkill’s cover of Neil Diamond’s ‘Girl You’ll Be A Woman Soon’, recorded for the soundtrack of ‘Pulp Fiction’.

‘Exit The Dragon’ in 1995 was a number 6 album in Australia but not long after its release Blackie was arrested for heroin possession in LA. Blackie left Urge Overkill in 1996 and did not keep in contact with his former bandmates.

The band broke up in 1997 and reformed in 2004 without Blackie. Urge Overkill has released two more albums, ‘Rock & Roll Submarine’ (2011) and ‘Oui’ (2022).

