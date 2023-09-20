Plastic Bertrand's Ca Plane Put Poi Singer Lou Deprijck Dead at 77 - Noise11.com

Belgian singer Francis ‘Lou’ Deprijck, better known as the singer of the Plastic Bertrand hit Ca Plane Pour Moi, has died at the age of 77.

‘Ca Plane Pour Moi’ was a no 1 song in France and Switzerland, no 2 in Australia and no 5 in Belgium but in what turned out to be another Milli Vanilli moment, Plastic Bertrand (real name Roger Jouret) didn’t sing it. Roger mimed Lou’s vocals.

Lou Deprijck was the composer and producer of the Plastic Bertrand hit. Jouret was put in as the face of the song.

Between 1982 and 1985, Lou Deprijck lived in Milan. Around that time he recorded a children’s record ‘Abbacadabra’ with Anni-Fri Lyngstad of ABBA.

Deprijck was finally revealed legally as the singer of Ca Plane Pour Moi in 2010. Jouret did not sing on any song of his first four albums.

