Algy Ward of The Saints and The Damned Dead At 63 - Noise11.com

Alasdair ‘Algy’ Ward, an early member of Australia’s The Saints and later one of The Damned, has died at age 63.

Algy died on 17 May after suffering serious health issues for “some time” but his passing was just revealed this week.

Algy played bass with The Saints from 1977 to 1980 on the first three albums ‘(I’m) Stranded’, ‘Eternally Yours’ and ‘Prehistoric Sounds’.

In 1979 he was also a member of The Damned featuring on ‘Machine Gun Etiquette’ and the live albums ‘Live ‘79’ and ‘The School Bullies’.

Algy then formed Tank in 1980. Motörhead influenced Tank. Motörhead guitarist Fast Eddie Clarke produced the first Tank album ‘Filth Hounds of Hades’, released in 1982. Tank split in 1989 after five albums. They reformed in 1997 and released the new album ‘Still At War’ in 2002. A new line-up without Ward was announced in 2008. Ward formed his own Tank in 2013 and released two more albums as Algy Ward’s Tank while the other Tank, the Tucker/Evans Tank worked parallel to Ward’s band and released four of their own albums from 2010 to 2019.

