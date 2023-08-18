 Sir Michael Parkinson Dies At Age 88 - Noise11.com
Sir Michael Parkinson Dies At Age 88

by Paul Cashmere on August 18, 2023

in News

English television talk show host Sir Michael Parkinson has died at the age of 88.

Sir Michael presented his talk show Parkinson from 1971 to 1982 and 1998 to 2007, interviewing thousands of guests over the years.

“Parky” worked for the BBC and Granada television om the early 1960s and was a reported on Twenty-Four Hours on BBC1 from 1966 to 1968. In 1969 he started to host the film review show ‘Cinema’ from Granada which was where he did his first celebrity interview with Laurence Olivier.

‘Parkinson’ began in 1971 and included a series of shows out of Australia. His list of guests includes Elton John, Bette Midler, David Bowie, Mark Knopfler, Paul McCartney, George Michael, Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, Tina Turner as well as Missy Piggy and Dame Edna.

Michael Parkinson was one of the characters on the cover of Paul McCartney’s Band On The Run album.

One of his most talked about interviews was with Rod Hull and Emu.

Parkinson’s last show ‘Parkinson at 50’ aired in August 2021. However, the end of the Parkinson series was on 17 November 2007.

Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

