Australian Singer Songwriter Louis Tillett Has Passed Away - Noise11.com

Australian singer songwriter Louis Tillett has died after a battle with kidney disease over the past few years.

Louis fronted The Wet Taxis and Paris Green and worked with Don Walker’s Catfish, Ed Kuepper’s Laughing Clowns, Rob Younger’s New Christs and Tex Perkins.

Louis Tillett also released seven solo albums. His first solo album ‘Ego Tripping At The Gates of Hell’ was released in November 1987. The most recent, ‘To Ride a Dead Pony’ was released April 2018.

An official statement reads,

“Louis passed away I am very sorry to have to pass on the news. One week ago Louis Tillett passed away. Jack and I were with him to the end. We thank RPAH and Concord Hospitals for allowing Jack and I to stay for days and weeks at a time leading up to his passing. Please remember him as he was, in the words of Hellen Rose, a Cheeky Druid. He brought joy to our pain, light to our darkness, and a good dose of mischief. I have gone to great lengths to make his Music available everywhere possible. I will leave links in the comments for you to find them. Louis has donated his body to Science. There will be no funeral as such. But please stay tuned for news about his Memorial. Feel free to leave your tributes below in the comments. Warm regards to all. Rachael Slattery www.louistillett.com“