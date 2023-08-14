 Australian Singer Songwriter Louis Tillett Has Passed Away - Noise11.com
Louis Tillet

Louis Tillet

Australian Singer Songwriter Louis Tillett Has Passed Away

by Paul Cashmere on August 14, 2023

in News

Australian singer songwriter Louis Tillett has died after a battle with kidney disease over the past few years.
Louis fronted The Wet Taxis and Paris Green and worked with Don Walker’s Catfish, Ed Kuepper’s Laughing Clowns, Rob Younger’s New Christs and Tex Perkins.

Louis Tillett also released seven solo albums. His first solo album ‘Ego Tripping At The Gates of Hell’ was released in November 1987. The most recent, ‘To Ride a Dead Pony’ was released April 2018.

An official statement reads,

“Louis passed away I am very sorry to have to pass on the news. One week ago Louis Tillett passed away. Jack and I were with him to the end. We thank RPAH and Concord Hospitals for allowing Jack and I to stay for days and weeks at a time leading up to his passing. Please remember him as he was, in the words of Hellen Rose, a Cheeky Druid. He brought joy to our pain, light to our darkness, and a good dose of mischief. I have gone to great lengths to make his Music available everywhere possible. I will leave links in the comments for you to find them. Louis has donated his body to Science. There will be no funeral as such. But please stay tuned for news about his Memorial. Feel free to leave your tributes below in the comments. Warm regards to all. Rachael Slattery www.louistillett.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tex and Phil Easy Fever Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lloyd Cole On Pain
Lloyd Cole Reveals Australian December Tour Dates

Lloyd Cole is returning to Australia for another Christmas visit.

3 hours ago
Lionel Richie Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lionel Richie Pisses Off Fans With Last Minute Cancellation

Lionel Richie infuriated fans by cancelling a concert an hour after the start time and blaming bad weather.

16 hours ago
Ron Peno Died Pretty, EG Awards Prince Bandroom - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
RIP Ron S Peno of Died Pretty at Age 68

Ron Peno, lead singer of founder of Australia’s Died Pretty, has died after a four and a half year battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.

2 days ago
Living Colour Perform Sinéad O’Connor’s Hit ‘Nothing Compares 2U’

Living Colour performed the Sinéad O’Connor Prince penned hit ‘Nothing Compares 2U’ at their concert in Pennsylvania this week.

3 days ago
Van Halen by Eika Aoshima
Van Halen To Release Sammy Hagar Box Set

Van Halen will release a Volume 2 of their ‘Collection’ box featuring the Sammy Hagar era with the band.

3 days ago
Jimmy Barnes Has Put Together A Robbie Robertson Playlist as a Tribute To Robbie

Jimmy Barnes has put a Robbie Robertson playlist together following the sad news of Robbie’s passing this week at age 80.

3 days ago
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Drops Another Preview of ‘Road’ with ‘Welcome To The Show’

Alice Cooper’s next album ‘Road’ will arrive 25 August. For this record (and the next one) Alice went into the studio with his live band Ryan Roxie [guitar], Chuck Garric [bass], Tommy Henrikson [guitar], Glen Sobel [drums], and Nita Strauss [guitar] to record a studio album that sounds live so that the live shows will sound just like the record.

4 days ago