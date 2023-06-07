 Grammy Winning Pianist George Wilson Dies At 73 - Noise11.com
George Winston photo from his Facebook page

Grammy Winning Pianist George Wilson Dies At 73

by Music-News.com on June 7, 2023

in News

Grammy Award-winning pianist George Winston has died at the age of 73.

A statement on the solo pianist’s website confirmed that George had died on 4 June following a decade-long battle with cancer.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news that George Winston has passed away after a 10-year battle with cancer. George quietly and painlessly left this world while asleep on Sunday, June 4, 2023,” the statement read.

“George courageously managed serious cancers, including having a successful bone marrow transplant for Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) in 2013 at City of Hope, in Duarte, California, that gratefully extended his life by 10 years. Throughout his cancer treatments, George continued to write and record new music, and he stayed true to his greatest passion: performing for live audiences while raising funds for Feeding America to help fight the national hunger crisis along with donating proceeds from each of his concerts to local food banks.”

The solo pianist sold over 15 million copies of his albums over the course of his career after rising to prominence in the 1980s with a trio of records: Autumn, Winter Into Spring, and December. He released 16 albums in total, with him winning the Grammy for Best New Age Album for his 1994 record Forest.

The statement continued, “George is predeceased by his parents, George and Mary Winston, and is survived by his sister, niece and nephew. The family of George Winston will hold a private memorial service.”

