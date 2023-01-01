 Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Dies Aged 45 Days After Stage 4 Cancer Announcement - Noise11.com
Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse from the bands Facebook page

Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse from the bands Facebook page

Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Dies Aged 45 Days After Stage 4 Cancer Announcement

by Paul Cashmere on January 2, 2023

in News

Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse has died at the age of 45 just days after singer Isaac Brock announced that the drummer had recently been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

Days ago Brock told fans, “Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send “good vibes”( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that’d be great.

Last week Jeremiah’s mother Carol Namatame posted, “Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”

On New Year’s Day the news came from the band,

“I don’t know a way to ease into
this: Today we lost our dear friend
Jeremiah.
He laid down to rest
and simply faded out.
I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people.
Please appreciate all the love you give,get, have given, and will get.
Above all, Jeremiah was about love.
We love you”.

Jeremiah was a founding member of Modest Mouse, forming the band in Seattle in 1992 with Isaac Brock and Eric Judy. Judy left in 2012. Green and Brock remained the sole founding members through to the most recent album ‘The Golden Casket’ in 2021.

