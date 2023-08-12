RIP Ron S Peno of Died Pretty at Age 68 - Noise11.com

Ron Peno, lead singer of founder of Australia’s Died Pretty, has died after a four and a half year battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.

An official announcement at the Died Pretty socials announced that Ron died at his home in South Yarra, Melbourne with his wife and son by his side.

The statement reads:

WITH GREAT SADNESS With great sadness we announce the passing of our singer Ron S Peno who left us peacefully on Friday evening in the presence of his loving wife Charity and his son Zebadiah, at his home in South Yarra, Melbourne. For the last four and a half years as he battled cancer, Ron displayed a resolute positivity and a profound depth of character that has proved inspirational to his fellow band members, manager and many friends. In the face of adversity he was towering. For the 40 years Ron entertained us as Died Pretty’s frontman he was never less than always charismatic. He has provided warm and enduring memories for those who shared the stage with him and for his audience. For many he is the soundtrack of their lives. He leaves us a legacy of extraordinary recordings that will continue to be treasured into the future. Our hearts go out to Charity, Zebadiah and all his family and friends at this time. Ron will be sorely missed. The world will be a smaller place without him. Ron’s family and Died Pretty would like to thank his medical team at St Vincent’s Hospital, the Calvary Bethlehem palliative care team, Support Act and everyone who made a donation or sent a message of love during Ron’s time of need.

From The Superstitions:

We are very sad and heartbroken to say that our musical compadre and dear friend, Ron, passed away last night. He finally succumbed to the cancer that had plagued him for the past 4 1/2 years. Throughout this time he always showed his indomitable spirit and wonderful, life affirming sense of humour. We feel incredibly honoured to have been able to create, compose and perform music with Ron. He was totally unique, totally honest – we have lost a cultural icon; a brave, fearless, one of a kind artist and superlative performer and musician. Our deepest condolences go out to Charity, Zebadiah, Kylie, his family, and to all his friends, fans and supporters across the world. Farewell Ron, we love you. The Superstitions (Cam, Mark, Andy & Tim)

Ron S. Peno and Brett Myers formed Died Pretty in Sydney in 1983. The first singles ‘Out of the Unknown’ and ‘Mirror Blues’ were released independently in 1984. The debut album ‘Free Dirt’ came out in 1985.

The second album ‘Lost’ was released in 1985 and gave Died Pretty a no 3 chart position in Italy. The third album ‘Every Brilliant Eye’ attracted a no 79 chart position in Australia and the next album ‘Doughboy Hollow’, produced by Hugh Jones (The Damned, Echo & The Bunnymen, Simple Minds) reached no 24.

Sony signed the band for the next album ‘Trace’ and with a major label machine behind them, ‘Trace’ went to no 11 in Australia and pushed a Died Pretty single into the chart with ‘Harness Up’ reaching no 35.

Ron S Peno and Died Pretty were inducted into The Age EG Awards (now Music Victoria Awards) in 2008.

In February 2019, Ron announced he had been diagnosed with oesophageal cancer. Just last month Died Pretty had to cancel a tour while both Ron and Chris Welsh from the band underwent cancer treatment. He died 11 August 2023.

