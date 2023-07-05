Died Pretty Cancel October Tour Due To Illness - Noise11.com

Died Pretty have had to cancel their upcoming Australian tour as two of their members, Ron S. Peno and Chris Welsh undergo cancer treatment.

A statement from the band reads:

Legendary Australian band DIED PRETTY has today announced the cancellation, due to the illnesses of co-founder and frontman Ron S. Peno and longtime drummer Chris Welsh, of their long-awaited October theatre tour.

In a statement, the band has said,

“With much regret we have to announce the cancellation of the upcoming October shows due to health issues of two members of the band. Ron’s cancer fight is ongoing and he has recently commenced further treatment that will make it impossible for him to perform in the near future. Chris has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer and his treatment schedule will also make it impossible for him to perform in the upcoming months. With both of them unavailable in October we are forced to accept the cancellation as a necessary action to insure their health and comfort. Although this will be a major disappointment for many we know there will be understanding and that everyone will wish both Ron and Chris the best. Ticketing agencies and/or venues will be in touch with all ticket holders to initiate refunds. Once again we are sorry to have to make this decision.”

Dates effected are 13 October in Sydney, 21 October in Brisbane and 27 and 28 October in Melbourne.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

