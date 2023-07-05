 Died Pretty Cancel October Tour Due To Illness - Noise11.com
Ron Peno Died Pretty, EG Awards Prince Bandroom - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Ron Peno Died Pretty, EG Awards Prince Bandroom - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Died Pretty Cancel October Tour Due To Illness

by Paul Cashmere on July 5, 2023

in News

Died Pretty have had to cancel their upcoming Australian tour as two of their members, Ron S. Peno and Chris Welsh undergo cancer treatment.

A statement from the band reads:

Legendary Australian band DIED PRETTY has today announced the cancellation, due to the illnesses of co-founder and frontman Ron S. Peno and longtime drummer Chris Welsh, of their long-awaited October theatre tour.

In a statement, the band has said,

“With much regret we have to announce the cancellation of the upcoming October shows due to health issues of two members of the band.

Ron’s cancer fight is ongoing and he has recently commenced further treatment that will make it impossible for him to perform in the near future.

Chris has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer and his treatment schedule will also make it impossible for him to perform in the upcoming months. With both of them unavailable in October we are forced to accept the cancellation as a necessary action to insure their health and comfort.

Although this will be a major disappointment for many we know there will be understanding and that everyone will wish both Ron and Chris the best.

Ticketing agencies and/or venues will be in touch with all ticket holders to initiate refunds. Once again we are sorry to have to make this decision.”

Dates effected are 13 October in Sydney, 21 October in Brisbane and 27 and 28 October in Melbourne.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Bjork Debut
Björk’s Solo ‘Debut’ Was Released 30 Years Ago Today

5 July 1993 saw the release of the first Björk solo album ‘Debut’.

11 hours ago
Blur at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman. music news, noise11.com
Blur Cancel French Festival Headline Show Due To Injury

Blur have cancelled their headline slot at Festival Beauregard after drummer Dave Rowntree suffered an injury.

21 hours ago
Brian Jonestown Massacre - Image by Damien Loverso
The Brian Jonestown Massacre To Tour Australia

The Brian Jones Massacre have announced Australian dates for 2023. It is the first Australian tour for The Brian Jonestown Massacre since 2018.

2 days ago
Jeffrey Lee Pierce tribute The Task Has Overwhelmed Us
Listen To Nick Cave and Debbie Harry Cover Jeffrey Lee Pierce’s ‘On The Other Side’

Nick Cave and Debbie Harry have collaborated for a cover of The Gun Club’s Jeffrey Lee Pierce’s ‘On The Other Side’.

2 days ago
Steve Miller Band Jones Beach 1 July 2023
Joe Satriani Joins Steve Miller Band for Fly Like An Eagle At Jones Beach

A beach, a full moon and a Steve Miller Band concert with Joe Satriani is how thousands spent the Saturday of the July 4th long weekend, on Long Island, this past weekend. Noise11’s COO Nick Kontonicolas was there too as a guest of Joseph Wooten, the Steve Miller Band's longtime keyboard player and band member.

3 days ago
Teenage Fanclub Australia and New Zealand 2023
Teenage Fanclub Announce Australia and New Zealand Dates

Scotland’s Teenage Fanclub will be back in Australia and New Zealand for their first dates since 2019.

3 days ago
Blur at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman. music news, noise11.com
Blur Debut Release Another New Song ‘St Charles Square’

Blur have released a second preview of their next album ‘The Ballad of Darren’, due 21 July 2023.

6 days ago