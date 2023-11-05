 Romero Guitarist Adam Johnstone Dies At Age 32 - Noise11.com
Adam Johnstone of Romero photo from Facebook

Romero Guitarist Adam Johnstone Dies At Age 32

by Paul Cashmere on November 5, 2023

in News

Adam Johnstone, the guitarist for Melbourne band Romero, has died from cancer at age 32.

Adam was diagnosed in 2019.

Romero released their debut album ‘Turn It On’ in 2022.

A statement at the band’s Instagram site reads:

It is with immense sadness that I share the news of our beloved Adam Johnstone, who passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends on October 17.

He was my brother, bandmate and best friend for my whole life, and I am left incomplete now that he is gone, however he has fought so hard over the past 5 years and more than anyone deserves the peaceful rest and eternal sunshine of whatever lies beyond.

Adam had been battling cancer since 2019, but he never let it define him or determine his memory. He recorded the Romero album and 7” while in various stages of treatment, and remained tough (and vegan) until the very end.

It goes without saying that he was an incredibly gifted musician. He knew how to write a fucking riff. I had a front row seat to all of his songwriting, and it always had such a haunting, nostalgic and tortured beauty to it, like he was relaying so much pain through the only way he could communicate it, channeling it through a tunnel of love and letting it bleed through his guitar.

He is survived by his wife Megan, his family, his close friends, all those who had their minds blown by a live performance, and by his recorded music. Please continue to celebrate his life by listening to his amazing songwriting and guitar in Romero, Summer Blood, and his few beautiful solo recordings as Boredwalk.

Let us remember him as the strong, loyal, expressive and unique cowboy he was. In his memory, live with authenticity, justice, honesty and kindness, look out for your friends and family, listen to real music and relish the times with good company and plenty of liquor.

For those interested in coming to his memorial the details will be shared on our facebook.

Long live Adam and long live Romero

– Dave

