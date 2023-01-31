 Three Dog Night Drummer Floyd Sneed Dies At 80 - Noise11.com
Three Dog Night Drummer Floyd Sneed Dies At 80

by Paul Cashmere on January 31, 2023

in News

Floyd Sneed, the original drummer for Three Dog Night, has died at age 80.

Floyd was a founding member of Three Dog Night, leaving the band when they broke up in 1977.

Three Dog Night had 21 Top 40 hits in the USA between 1969 and 1975 and a Top 10 hit in Australia in 1970 with a cover of the Randy Newman song ‘Mama Told Me Not To Come’.

Sneed only sang backing vocals on one Three Dog Night song. He was the deep voice ‘I wanna tell you” part of ‘Joy To The World’.

Floyd Sneed was born in Calgary, Canada. He moved to Los Angeles in 1968 and met Danny Hutton, Chuck Negron and Cory Wells and formed Three Dog Night. Sneed’s sister Maxine married Tommy Chong od Cheech and Chong.

Three Dog Night reunited a number of times, firstly in the mid 1980s. He also performed with Chuck Negron’s solo shows of the 1990s and 2000s.

