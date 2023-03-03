 Steve Mackay of Pulp Dies At Age 56 - Noise11.com
Steve Mackay tribute from Pulp Facebook page

Steve Mackay tribute from Pulp Facebook page

Steve Mackay of Pulp Dies At Age 56

by Paul Cashmere on March 3, 2023

in News

Steve Mackay, the bass player for UK band Pulp, has died at age 56.

A statement from the band reads:

Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones.

This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012. We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did.

& it was a completely magical experience. Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what we’d have done otherwise). Steve made things happen. In his life & in the band.

& we’d very much like to think that he’s back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure.

Safe travels, Steve.

We hope to catch up with you one day.

All our love xx

Steve Mackay joined Pulp in 1988 and stayed to break-up in 2002, and returned for the 2011-2013 reunion. His first album with Pulp was the third album ‘Separations’.

Steve was also a record producer, working on the first Florence + The Machine album ‘Lungs’, M.I.A.’s ‘Kala’ as well Arcade Fire’s ‘Everything Now’.

Steve had been in hospital in London for the last three months with an undisclosed illness.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Roger Waters, The Wall - photo by Ros O'Gorman
Frankfurt, Germany Cancels Roger Waters Over Anti-Israel Behaviour

Roger Waters’ May 28 concert in Frankfurt, Germany has been cancelled with The City of Frankfurt citing Waters’ ongoing “anti-Israel behaviour” calling him “one of the most widely spread anti-Semites in the world”.

1 day ago
Metallica 72 Seasons
Metallica Premiere ‘If Darkness Had A Son’

With Metallica’s ‘72 Seasons’ album out 14 April, here is another preview. The new song is ‘If Darkness Had A Son’.

1 day ago
10cc at Zoo Twilights photo by Noise11.com
Graham Gouldman’s ‘For Your Love’ Was Considered For The Beatles Before The Yardbirds

In an alternate universe the Graham Gouldman penned The Yardbirds classic ‘For Your Love’ could have been a Beatles song.

2 days ago
The Flaming Lips - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Flaming Lips To Tour ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots For 20th Anniversary

The Flaming Lips will take the classic ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’ album out on tour to mark the 20th anniversary of the release.

3 days ago
Zucchero
Zucchero Tour To Final Reach Australia After Three Year Delay

The New Zealand and Australia tour for Italian superstar Zucchero will finally happen after a three year delay in April.

3 days ago
Stewart Copeland Police Diaries
Stewart Copeland To Release ‘Stewart Copeland’s Police Diaries’

The Police drummer and co-founder Stewart Copeland has announced the upcoming release of ‘Stewart Copeland’s Police Diaries’.

3 days ago
Jimmy Barnes photo by Ros OGorman
Jimmy Barnes Reveals More Details Of His Supergroup Barnestormers

Jimmy Barnes has dropped more info on his upcoming “supergroup” collaboration Barnestormers.

3 days ago