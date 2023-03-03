Steve Mackay of Pulp Dies At Age 56 - Noise11.com

Steve Mackay, the bass player for UK band Pulp, has died at age 56.
A statement from the band reads:
Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones.
This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012. We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did.
& it was a completely magical experience. Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what we’d have done otherwise). Steve made things happen. In his life & in the band.
& we’d very much like to think that he’s back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure.
Safe travels, Steve.
We hope to catch up with you one day.
All our love xx
Steve Mackay joined Pulp in 1988 and stayed to break-up in 2002, and returned for the 2011-2013 reunion. His first album with Pulp was the third album ‘Separations’.
Steve was also a record producer, working on the first Florence + The Machine album ‘Lungs’, M.I.A.’s ‘Kala’ as well Arcade Fire’s ‘Everything Now’.
Steve had been in hospital in London for the last three months with an undisclosed illness.
