Television’s Tom Verlaine Dead At 73 - Noise11.com

Tom Verlaine of American punk pioneers Television, has died at the age of 73.

Television formed in New York City in the early 1970s and became an important part of the New York punk movement with the venue CBGB’s and acts like Lou Reed, Patti Smith, Talking Heads and Blondie.

Television’s first album was ‘Marquee Moon’ in 1977, now considered a masterpiece of the New York punk movement at its time.

Television released a second album ‘Adventure’ and then broke up in 1978.

After Television, Verlaine played guitar on Patti Smith’s ‘Horses’ and later on her 1996 album ‘Fireflies’ and her 2000 album ‘Gung Ho’. Had Jeff Buckley not died when he did, Verlaine would most likely been the producer of his second album.

Verlaine also released his first solo album in 1979. Television reformed occasionally to tour. Television last performed in Australia in 2013.

