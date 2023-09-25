 Terry Kirkman of The Association Dies At Age 83 - Noise11.com

Terry Kirkman of The Association Dies At Age 83

by Music-News.com on September 25, 2023

in News

Terry Kirkman, co-founder of the 60s vocal group The Association, has died aged 83.

The American singer and songwriter passed away on Saturday (23.09.23) from congestive heart failure after a long illness.

A statement on the group’s official Facebook page read: “We’re saddened to report that Terry Kirkman passed away last night, RIP Terry. He will live on in our hearts and in the music he so brilliantly wrote.”

Terry was not only a vocalist in the group but penned several of their hits, including ‘Cherish’, ‘Everything That Touches You’, and ‘Six Man Band’.

Before forming his own groups, the musician played with Frank Zappa before the satire legend formed the Mothers of Invention. Terry and his friend Jules Alexander went on to founder the folk group the Inner Tubes, former bandmates of which included Cass Elliott and David Crosby. The group grew to have 13 members and would go on to be known as The Men.

After they split in 1965, he would go on to form the sunshine pop outfit The Association.

As well as Terry and Jules, the band’s line-up included Russ Giguere, Ted Bluechel Jr., Brian Cole and Bob Page, and his replacement Jim Yester.

Their first big break in their homeland came with 1966’s ‘Along Comes Mary’, which made it to number 7 in the Billboard chart.

The track was featured on their debut album ‘And Then… Along Comes the Association’, which boasted their first-ever number one hit, ‘Cherish’.

He left The Association in 1972. They reformed in 1979 before he left again in 1984.

After quitting the music business, Terry worked in California as an addiction counselor.

Terry and his bandmates were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2003.

