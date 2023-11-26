 R.I.P. Geordie Walker of Killing Joke at Age 64 - Noise11.com
Killing Joke official photo 2021

Killing Joke official photo 2021

R.I.P. Geordie Walker of Killing Joke at Age 64

by Paul Cashmere on November 27, 2023

in News

Killing Joke guitarist Geordie Walker has died at age 64 after suffering a stroke.

Walker was a founding member of Killing Joke. The band formed in the UK in 1978. The first Killing Joke was released in 1980. The band became early influences for Metallica, Nirvana and Nine Inch Nails.

Walker was a member of Killing Joke from 1979 to 1996 and when they reformed from 2002 until now. He played on every Killing Joke album.

Geordie Walker was in Prague, where he resided, when he died.

Killing Joke released 15 studio albums from ‘Killing Joke’ (1980) to ‘Pylon’ (2015). There best known song was ‘Love Like Blood’ in 1985.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Icehouse at One Electric Day 19 November 2023 photo by Winston Robinson, Noise11
Icehouse and The Angels Get Together For Iconic Moment of Performance of ‘Marseilles’

Icehouse and The Angels combined for a powerhouse performance of the classic Angels track ‘Marseilles’ in Adelaide over the weekend.

1 day ago
Icehouse and Simple Minds Get It On
Icehouse and Simple Minds Cover T.Rex ‘Get It On’

Icehouse and Simple Minds have collaborated on a brand new cover of the T.Rex classic ‘Get It On’.

2 days ago
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Performs New Version of Star Spangled Banner as Stand For Peace

Neil Young has premiered a powerful new video with a Hendrix-like instrumental of ‘The Star Spangled Banner’, with the message ‘Stand For Peace’.

3 days ago
Paul Stanley of Kiss photo by Ros O'Gorman
KISS Cancel Canada Shows While Paul Stanley Recovers From Flu

The KISS shows for Ottawa and Toronto have been cancelled as Paul Stanley battles the flu from his sickbed.

5 days ago
Melissa Etheridge, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Melissa Etheridge To Bring I’m Not Broken Tour To Australia In 2024

Melissa Etheridge will return to Australia in 2024 for the I’m Not Broken tour.

5 days ago
Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Plans A Return To Vegas

Sir Rod Stewart wants to return to Las Vegas with a "big band" show.

5 days ago
The Rolling Stones 2023 photo supplied Universal Music
The Rolling Stones Announce 2024 North American Hackney Diamonds Tour Dates

The Rolling Stones have announced 15 dates for a North America Hackney Diamonds tour of 2024.

5 days ago