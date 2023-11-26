R.I.P. Geordie Walker of Killing Joke at Age 64 - Noise11.com

Killing Joke guitarist Geordie Walker has died at age 64 after suffering a stroke.

Walker was a founding member of Killing Joke. The band formed in the UK in 1978. The first Killing Joke was released in 1980. The band became early influences for Metallica, Nirvana and Nine Inch Nails.

Walker was a member of Killing Joke from 1979 to 1996 and when they reformed from 2002 until now. He played on every Killing Joke album.

Geordie Walker was in Prague, where he resided, when he died.

Killing Joke released 15 studio albums from ‘Killing Joke’ (1980) to ‘Pylon’ (2015). There best known song was ‘Love Like Blood’ in 1985.

