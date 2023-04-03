 Pete Shelley Dies At Age 80 - Noise11.com
Peter Shelley Gee Baby

Pete Shelley Dies At Age 80

by Paul Cashmere on April 3, 2023

in News

British 70s pop singer Peter Shelley has died at the age of 80.

Shelley’s ‘Gee Baby’ reached no 4 in the UK and no 3 in Australia in 1974.

In 1975 ‘Love Me Love My Dog’ reached no 3 in the UK and no 17 in Australia.

Peter Shelley also wrote the Alvin Stardust hits ‘My Coo Ca Choo’ (no 1 Australia, no 2 UK, 1974), ‘Jealous Mind’ (no 1 UK, no 27 Australia, 1973) and ‘You You You’ (no 6 UK, no 85 Australia, 1974).

Shelley won the Ivor Novello in 1975 for songwriting.

Peter Shelley was born in London in 1943 and died in Canada where he had lived since the 1980s. Peter is survived by his children, John Southworth (Janine Theriault), Natalie Southworth (René Doucet) and James Southworth; his three grandchildren, Rita Southworth and Henry and Sidney Doucet; sister, Yvonne and nephew, Stephen.

