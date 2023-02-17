Australian Singer Songwriter Hans Poulsen Has Died At Age 77 - Noise11.com

Australian singer songwriter Hans Poulsen has passed away at the age of 77.

Hans Poulsen had a no 5 hit in Australia in 1970 with ‘Boom-Sha-La-La-Lo’

His only other hit ‘Light Across The Valley’ (no 39) followed that same year.

Hans was born Bruce Poulsen in Melbourne of Danish descent. His grandfather migrated to Australia in the early 20th century. Bruce became known as Hans when he started performing his first gigs around Frankston and Mornington in the early 1960s.

Hans Poulsen was also a successful songwriter. He wrote ‘Rose Coloured Glasses, a no 16 hit for John Farnham in 1968, ‘Lady Scorpio’ for The Strangers (no 31, 1969) and ‘Monty and Me’ for The Zoot (no 33, 1969) He also wrote the b-side to the Russell Morris classic ‘The Real Thing’ called ‘Only A Matter of Time’.

Hans moved to Scotland in 1972 to join the spiritual community Findhorn Foundation. He recorded a further three albums with the Foundation. He left the foundation in 1976 but was diagnosed with cancer in the 1970s and then suffered a stroke. After he recovered he worked as a music therapist.

The book Hans Poulsen – Troubadour, was written by Australian music journalist Paul McHenry and published in 1996.

Hans death was announced on his Facebook page by his friend Barbara. “My dear friend, Hans Poulsen, has left us this morning peacefully just short of his 78th Birthday. What a wonder! May his spirit fly high with the Angels! I carry you in my heart always!”

