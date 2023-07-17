 Jane Birkin Dies At Age 76 - Noise11.com
Jane Birkin

Jane Birkin Dies At Age 76

by Paul Cashmere on July 17, 2023

in News

English singer and actor Jane Birkin, best known for the song ‘J’Taime’, has died in Paris at age 76.

British born Birkin made her name in French cinema where she developed a decade long relationship with singer songwriter and actor Serge Gainsbourg in the movie ‘Slogan’.

The previous year Birkin appeared in the movie ‘Wonderwall’, with its score by George Harrison.

Gainsbourg wrote ‘J’Taime’ for Brigitte Bardot to sing. The song reached no 4 in the UK. In Australia ‘J’Taime’ was a hit for Number 96 star Abigail in 1973.

Birkin appeared in the all-star movie ‘Death on the Nile’ (1978). She was also part of a 2016 ad campaign for Yves Saint Laurent.

In 2021 her daughter Charlotte released the movie ‘Jane by Charlotte’.

Jane Birkin released her most recent album ‘Oh! Pardon tu dormais’ in 2020.

Noise11.com

Related Posts

Beach Boys by The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys By The Beach Boys Book To Be Published By Genesis

A new book about The Beach Boys by the Beach called ‘The Beach Boys By The Beach Boys’ will be released in December 2023 … but start saving.

1 hour ago
Tex Perkins Man In Black
Tex Perkins Is Back In Black For The Man In Black

Tex Perkins’ tribute to Johnny Cash ‘The Man In Black’ shows will go back on the road again for 2023.

6 hours ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Darren James To Premiere Russell Morris and Orchestra ‘The Real Thing’

Less than two weeks after Russell Morris’ historic symphonic performances at the Sydney Opera House and Hamer Hall Melbourne, the world premiere of the classic ‘The Real Thing’ will be heard with Darren James on Melbourne radio station 3AW Saturday 15 July after 11am.

3 days ago
Sam Cutler with Charlie Watts and Keith Richards from Sams Facebook page
Former Rolling Stones Tour Manager Sam Cutler Has Died Aged 80

Sam Cutler, the one-time stage manager for The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd and Eric Clapton, has died in Queensland at age 80.

3 days ago
Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.
Graham Nash To Receive John Lennon Real Love Award

Graham Nash has been set to receive the John Lennon Real Love Award in December.

5 days ago
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Crosby’s Band To Perform Tribute Show

David Crosby's final band has announced a special concert in his memory.

6 days ago
My Morning Jacket
My Morning Jacket Perform The Beatles and The Rolling Stones

My Morning Jacket performed The Beatles’ ‘The Ballad of John and Yoko’ and The Rolling Stones ‘Happy’ at their Scranton, PA show on July 1.

July 5, 2023