Jane Birkin Dies At Age 76 - Noise11.com

English singer and actor Jane Birkin, best known for the song ‘J’Taime’, has died in Paris at age 76.

British born Birkin made her name in French cinema where she developed a decade long relationship with singer songwriter and actor Serge Gainsbourg in the movie ‘Slogan’.

The previous year Birkin appeared in the movie ‘Wonderwall’, with its score by George Harrison.

Gainsbourg wrote ‘J’Taime’ for Brigitte Bardot to sing. The song reached no 4 in the UK. In Australia ‘J’Taime’ was a hit for Number 96 star Abigail in 1973.

Birkin appeared in the all-star movie ‘Death on the Nile’ (1978). She was also part of a 2016 ad campaign for Yves Saint Laurent.

In 2021 her daughter Charlotte released the movie ‘Jane by Charlotte’.

Jane Birkin released her most recent album ‘Oh! Pardon tu dormais’ in 2020.

