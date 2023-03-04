 Legendary Guitarist David Lindley Dies Aged 78 - Noise11.com
David Lindley El Rayo X

Legendary Guitarist David Lindley Dies Aged 78

by Paul Cashmere on March 4, 2023

in News

David Lindley, best known for his work with Jackson Browne, has died at age 78.

David was one of the world’s most in-demand guitarists with Dolly Parton, Warren Zevon, Ry Cooder, Curtis Mayfield and Bonnie Raitt all using his talents on their various albums.

David’s passing was announced on his fundraiser page for his medical expenses.

https://www.customink.com/fundraising/lindley-wellness-fund?share=9861673147815833&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mobile-campaign-supporter-modal-v1&utm_content=lindley-wellness-fund&ref=facebook_social_mobile-campaign-supporter-modal-v1&side=front&type=2&zoom=false&fbclid=IwAR2Fs-rfGBgrDr_07z66BISGxqlJ9AKyH2JxUbdhgj4jTxq3KI3MOj8iAvA

I am saddened to pass on the news that my friend David left the planet this morning, March 3. Thank you to everyone who purchased a tee and donated to the fundraiser. It will help his girls — his wife Joanie and his daughter Rosanne — not have to think about money at this sad time. Bills are still pouring in and there will of course be final expenses. I thought of turning this off but have been encouraged to keep it going for his girls, so I will.

David Lindley performed on five Jackson Browne albums from 1973 to 1980 and they recorded the ‘Love Is Strange: En Vivo Con Tino’ album together in 2010.

David worked with Graham Nash on ‘Songs For Beginners’, Linda Ronstadt on ‘Heart Like A Wheel’, ‘Prisoner In Disguise’ and ‘Simple Dreams’, Rod Stewart of ‘Atlantic Crossing’ and ‘A Night On The Town’, Bob Dylan on ‘Under A Blood Red Sky’ and for Australia Jimmy Barnes’ ‘Freight Train Heart’.

David Lindleyed died on 3 March 2023 after being ill for several months.

