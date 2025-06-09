Funk Legend Sly Stone Has Died Aged 82 - Noise11.com

Sly Stone of the legendary Sly & The Family Stone has died at the age of 82.

Sly Stone was the singer, songwriter and producer Sly & the Family Stone with his siblings Freddie and Rose, trumpeter Cynthia Robinson, drummer Greg Errico, saxophonist Jerry Martini, and bassist Larry Graham. They were the first racially integrated, mixed gender group in America. That infuriated the militant Black Panther movement at the time who insisted Stone the white members of the band Gregg Errico and Jerry Martini with black musicians.

Sly & The Family Stone had their first hit in the USA with ‘Dance To The Music’ in 1967 (no. 8).

‘Everyday People’ in 1968 was a number one hit for the band.

More hits followed, ‘Stand!’ (no. 22, 1969), ‘Hot Fun In the Summertime’ (no. 2, 1969), ‘Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)/Everybody Is A Star’ (no. 1, 1969), ‘I Want To Take You Higher’ (no. 38, 1970), ‘Family Affair’ (no. 1,1971), ‘Running Away’ (no. 23, 1972), ‘If You Want Me To Stay’ (no. 12, 1973).

The 1971 album ‘There’s A Riot Going On’ was a number one album in America. The context of the album was fuelled by the decline of the civil rights movement and rise of Black Power. The album title was a response to Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’.

The band dissolved in 1975. Stone had a relatively low key existence from the 80s on. He collaborated with Funkadelic in 1981, toured with Bobby Womack in 1984, sang on a 1990 Earth, Wind & Fire project, contributed to ‘Red Hot + Dance’ in 1992 and in 2006 was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In 2009 it was reported Stone was homeless and living in a camper van after his manager Jerry Goldstein cut off his royalty payments and forced him onto welfare. In 2010 he sued Goldstein for $50 million, eventually being awarded $5 million in 2015. That ruling was later overturned.

Sly Stone released ‘High On You’, his first of two solo albums, in 1975. The second come in 2011, ‘I’m Back! Family & Friends’ with featured guests Ray Manzerek of The Doors, Ann Wilson of Heart, Jeff Beck and Bootsy Collins.

In 2005 the tribute album ‘Different Strokes by Different Folks’ was released featuring Stone songs by will.i.am, Maroon 5, The Roots, John Legend, Janet Jackson and Buddy Guy.

A Statement From The Family of Sly Stone:

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone. After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family. While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come. Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music. His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable. In a testament to his enduring creative spirit, Sly recently completed the screenplay for his life story, a project we are eager to share with the world in due course, which follows a memoir published in 2024. We extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time. We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Sly’s life and his iconic music. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering support.

The Sly Stone documentary ‘Sly Lives’ is currently streaming on Disney+/Hulu.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook