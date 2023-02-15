Iconic Actress Raquel Welch Dies Aged 82 - Noise11.com

Actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82 after what her family says was a brief illness.

Jo Raquel Tejada married James Welch in 1959 when she was 19 years old. They divorced in 1964. She married three more times but last divorced in 2004.

Raquel’s first television role was as a weather presenter on a San Diego television station. She studied acting and had a small, uncredited role in Elvis Presley’s 1964 movie ‘Roustabout’. She also had parts in ‘Bewitched’, ‘McHales Navy’ and ‘The Virginian’.

Raquel Welch auditioned for the role of Mary Ann in Gilligan’s Island but was unsuccessful. In 1965 she was in the movie ‘A Swinging Summer’ and even sang a song.

Her breakthrough role came in 1967 when she was cast in ‘One Million Years B.C.’.

Raquel Welch also played Lilian Lust in the original 1967 ‘Bedazzled’.

Raquel Welch’s last movie role was in 2017’s ‘How To Be A Latin Lover’.

Raquel had two children, Tahnee and Damon Welch.

