 Iconic Actress Raquel Welch Dies Aged 82 - Noise11.com
Raquel Welch in her last movie How To Be A Latin Lover in 2017

Raquel Welch in her last movie How To Be A Latin Lover in 2017

Iconic Actress Raquel Welch Dies Aged 82

by Paul Cashmere on February 16, 2023

in News

Actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82 after what her family says was a brief illness.

Jo Raquel Tejada married James Welch in 1959 when she was 19 years old. They divorced in 1964. She married three more times but last divorced in 2004.

Raquel’s first television role was as a weather presenter on a San Diego television station. She studied acting and had a small, uncredited role in Elvis Presley’s 1964 movie ‘Roustabout’. She also had parts in ‘Bewitched’, ‘McHales Navy’ and ‘The Virginian’.

Raquel Welch auditioned for the role of Mary Ann in Gilligan’s Island but was unsuccessful. In 1965 she was in the movie ‘A Swinging Summer’ and even sang a song.

Her breakthrough role came in 1967 when she was cast in ‘One Million Years B.C.’.

Raquel Welch also played Lilian Lust in the original 1967 ‘Bedazzled’.

Raquel Welch’s last movie role was in 2017’s ‘How To Be A Latin Lover’.

Raquel had two children, Tahnee and Damon Welch.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Rumoured Dates For The Rolling Stones Live 2023 Start To Surface

While it has been confirmed The Rolling Stones will release their first album of original material since 2005 in coming months, dates for a North American tour are also starting to surface.

2 days ago
Elvis Costello photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elvis Costello Plays Tribute To Burt Bacharach

Elvis Costello has paid tribute to his friend and collaborator Burt Bacharach performing three of his classics ‘Baby Its You’, ‘Please Stay’ and ‘Anyone Who Had A Heart’ at his New York concert.

5 days ago
Songwriting Genius Burt Bacharach Dies At Age 94

Burt Bacharach, one of the greatest songwriters of the last century, has died at the age of 94.

6 days ago
Elvis Presley, noise11.com, Photo
Matthew McConaughey To Voice Elvis In Netflix Animated Series Agent Elvis

Matthew McConaughey is to voice Elvis Presley in a new animated TV series.

February 8, 2023
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand To Release Her Memoirs

Barbra Streisand has finally confirmed a release date for her memoir.

February 8, 2023
Rolling Stones Grrr Live
The Rolling Stones Premiere ‘Doom and Gloom’ Live In Newark Video

The Rolling Stones have released the ‘Doom and Gloom’ video from the upcoming ‘GRRR Live’ CD/DVD/Blu-ray due on Friday 10 February.

February 7, 2023
Bob Dylan Uses 2001 Newcastle, New South Wales Recording On Fragments Box Set

Bob Dylan has included a recording from his March 24, 2001 show in New Castle, New South Wales on his new ‘Fragments: Time Out Of Mind Sessions’ box set.

February 6, 2023